  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Kone Oyj
  News
  Summary
    KNEBV   FI0009013403

KONE OYJ

(KNEBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/20 12:12:25 pm
71.21 EUR   +3.68%
01:23pKONE OYJ : Profits going up at elevator maker Kone, but costs too
RE
11:48aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Apple, Microsoft, ABB, SoftwareOne...
08:53aKONE CORPORATION : Jefferies remains a Sell rating
MD
Summary 
Summary

Kone Oyj : Profits going up at elevator maker Kone, but costs too

07/20/2021 | 01:23pm EDT
KONE Academy of Finish elevators and escalators manufacturer KONE in Hanover

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Elevator and escalator maker Kone beat quarterly operating profit forecasts on Wednesday, helped by strong growth in North America and China, but warned of higher costs over the full year due mainly to the global semiconductor shortage.

The Finnish company said it would likely have to rise prices to offset the higher costs, and lowered the top end of its adjusted operating profit margin guidance for 2021 to 12.4-13.0% of sales from 12.4-13.2% previously.

Second-quarter operating profit climbed to 367.1 million euros ($433.1 million) from 315.5 million a year ago, beating the 345.8 million euro mean estimate of 14 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Chief Executive Henrik Ehrnrooth highlighted in a press conference growth in Kone's maintenance business, as well as in North America and China.

The company forecast material and logistics costs would be 175 million euros higher this year than in 2020 and identified the semiconductor shortage as its main issue.

"Around 40 million of that has already come through," Ehrnrooth told Reuters.

"We have been able to compensate the impact pretty well but now the focus will be in rising prices," he said, adding Kone had also redesigned products to be able to take semiconductors from new suppliers.

On the change in margin guidance, OP Markets analyst Anssi Raussi said: "We expected a slight tweak which now maybe came a bit sooner than we expected. If the raw material costs keep rising, there is a risk that [Kone] has to bring the range down some more."

Kone's shares were up 1% in afternoon trade.

The company's order intake, an indication of future revenue, grew 16.2% year-on-year to 2.41 billion euros and quarterly sales rose 11% to 2.81 billion euros, beating analysts' mean estimate of 2.64 billion.

($1 = 0.8476 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

By Essi Lehto


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 428 M 12 275 M 12 275 M
Net income 2021 1 049 M 1 235 M 1 235 M
Net cash 2021 2 049 M 2 412 M 2 412 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,9x
Yield 2021 2,71%
Capitalization 35 625 M 42 036 M 41 935 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 61 175
Free-Float 60,4%
Managers and Directors
Henrik Georg Fredrik Ehrnrooth President & Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Hara Chief Financial Officer
Antti Juhani Herlin Chairman
Maciej Kranz Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONE OYJ3.34%42 870
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION24.44%35 040
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG14.85%31 958
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-25.08%11 433
INTERROLL HOLDING AG46.57%3 303
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.-1.22%3 294