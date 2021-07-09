Log in
Kone Oyj : wins order for iconic new high-rise office development in Changsha, China

07/09/2021
KONE Corporation, press release, July 9, 2021

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to deliver and install 77 elevators and escalators for the Changsha Shengtong Meixi International Headquarters Center in Changsha, capital of Hunan Province in South Central China.

Situated on the banks of Meixi lake in the city's Central Business District, the development comprises of two towers which will each be 279.5 meters and 215.5 meters tall when completed. The new complex will create office and residential facilities for up to 7,000 visitors and residents daily.

KONE will supply 26 KONE MiniSpace™ elevators, 17 KONE MonoSpace® elevators, 32 KONE TravelMaster™110 escalators and two KONE TravelMaster™115 autowalks. In addition, the deal includes the KONE 24/7 Connected Services predictive maintenance solution, as well as two years of standard maintenance.

'Changsha is an important economic and innovation center and this development will add a unique new office location to the city. We are delighted to be selected for this project and help our customer provide seamless and safe people flow for the people using the buildings,' said William B. Johnson, Executive Vice President, KONE Greater China.

The project is estimated to be completed during 2023, and it is developed by Hunan Shengtong Real Estate Co., Ltd. Meixi Lake Branch.

KONE booked the order in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For further information, please contact:
Scott McMahon, Senior Communications Manager, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 50 356 0462, media@kone.com

Previous press releases are available at https://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/ including:
April 13, 2021: KONE wins order for Zhuhai Huafa Plaza mixed-use development in Zhuhai, China
February 11, 2021: KONE to equip Chengdu Magic Cube in China's Chengdu
December 22, 2020: KONE wins order for GDH City mixed-use development in Shenzhen, China

About KONE
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2020, KONE had annual sales of EUR 9.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.
www.kone.com

Changsha Shengtong Meixi International Headquarters Center KONE Press release


Kone Oyj published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 07:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
