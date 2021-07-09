Kone Oyj : wins order for iconic new high-rise office development in Changsha, China

KONE Corporation, press release, July 9, 2021



KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to deliver and install 77 elevators and escalators for the Changsha Shengtong Meixi International Headquarters Center in Changsha, capital of Hunan Province in South Central China.



Situated on the banks of Meixi lake in the city's Central Business District, the development comprises of two towers which will each be 279.5 meters and 215.5 meters tall when completed. The new complex will create office and residential facilities for up to 7,000 visitors and residents daily.



KONE will supply 26 KONE MiniSpace™ elevators, 17 KONE MonoSpace® elevators, 32 KONE TravelMaster™110 escalators and two KONE TravelMaster™115 autowalks. In addition, the deal includes the KONE 24/7 Connected Services predictive maintenance solution, as well as two years of standard maintenance.



'Changsha is an important economic and innovation center and this development will add a unique new office location to the city. We are delighted to be selected for this project and help our customer provide seamless and safe people flow for the people using the buildings,' said William B. Johnson, Executive Vice President, KONE Greater China.



The project is estimated to be completed during 2023, and it is developed by Hunan Shengtong Real Estate Co., Ltd. Meixi Lake Branch.



KONE booked the order in the fourth quarter of 2020.



