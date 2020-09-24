Kone Oyj : to equip B4 Grande luxury residential tower in Dubai

KONE Corporation, press release, September 24, 2020

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to supply 17 elevators to B4 Grande, a new high-end residential tower located in the Opera Downtown District in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 287-meter and 72-storey high skyscraper will accommodate 882 luxury apartments as well as amenities and retails outlets on the promenade level. The apartment types include one to four bedroom units and large penthouses that will be located on the highest floors. The residents of B4 Grande will have panoramic views over the Persian Gulf and surrounding areas.

To enable smooth and safe people flow for the 1,000 residents using the building daily, KONE will deliver 13 KONE MiniSpace™ elevators, three KONE MonoSpace® elevators, and one KONE Motala™ elevator. Additionally, the building will be equipped with a KONE Infotainment screen and KONE E-Link™, a facility management tool designed to secure the best possible tenant service quality in the building.

'We are proud to deliver our people flow solutions to this new high-end property. Working together with our customers, we want to help them create a first-class user experience and exceed residents' expectations for B4 Grande,' said Pierre Liautaud, Executive Vice President for KONE South Europe, Middle East and Africa.

B4 Grande is being developed by Emaar Properties, and it is scheduled for completion during 2022. The main contractor is China State Construction and architectural services are provided by WSP.

KONE booked the order in the first quarter of 2020.

