KONE OYJ    KNEBV   FI0009013403

KONE OYJ

(KNEBV)
  Report
09/24 04:52:59 am
72.69 EUR   -1.58%
04:15aKONE OYJ : to equip B4 Grande luxury residential tower in Dubai
PU
09/23KONE CORPORATION : Receives a Sell rating from UBS
MD
09/23KONE CORPORATION : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
Kone Oyj : to equip B4 Grande luxury residential tower in Dubai

09/24/2020 | 04:15am EDT

KONE Corporation, press release, September 24, 2020

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to supply 17 elevators to B4 Grande, a new high-end residential tower located in the Opera Downtown District in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 287-meter and 72-storey high skyscraper will accommodate 882 luxury apartments as well as amenities and retails outlets on the promenade level. The apartment types include one to four bedroom units and large penthouses that will be located on the highest floors. The residents of B4 Grande will have panoramic views over the Persian Gulf and surrounding areas.

To enable smooth and safe people flow for the 1,000 residents using the building daily, KONE will deliver 13 KONE MiniSpace™ elevators, three KONE MonoSpace® elevators, and one KONE Motala™ elevator. Additionally, the building will be equipped with a KONE Infotainment screen and KONE E-Link™, a facility management tool designed to secure the best possible tenant service quality in the building.

'We are proud to deliver our people flow solutions to this new high-end property. Working together with our customers, we want to help them create a first-class user experience and exceed residents' expectations for B4 Grande,' said Pierre Liautaud, Executive Vice President for KONE South Europe, Middle East and Africa.

B4 Grande is being developed by Emaar Properties, and it is scheduled for completion during 2022. The main contractor is China State Construction and architectural services are provided by WSP.

KONE booked the order in the first quarter of 2020.

For further information, please contact:
Hanna Rutanen, Director, External Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 41 507 1361, media@kone.com

Read more
Previous press releases are available at https://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/ including:
September 23, 2019: KONE to equip a luxury dual-tower in Dubai
March 12, 2019: KONE to equip Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
December 5, 2018: KONE to equip World Expo 2020 Dubai key venues: Thematic Districts and Al Wasl Plaza
May 7, 2018: KONE to equip Dubai Hills Mall in the United Arab Emirates

About KONE
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2019, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10 billion, and at the end of the year approximately 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.
www.kone.com

KONE Dubai B4 Grande Residential Tower press release


Disclaimer

Kone Oyj published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 08:14:08 UTC
