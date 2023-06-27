KONE Corporation, press release, June 27, 2023



KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to supply a suite of People Flow® solutions for Singapore General Hospital's (SGH) Elective Care Centre (ECC) and National Dental Centre Singapore (NDCS) buildings located at SGH Campus.

The buildings will comprise operating theatres, specialist outpatient clinics and inpatient wards, as well as digital dentistry capabilities, research and education facilities. The new buildings have been designed with various features that will enable them to achieve sustainability targets in carbon abatement and resource efficiency.

KONE's delivery includes 49 elevators and 11 escalators from the DX product range. The KONE DX products have high energy efficiency performance and come with built-in connectivity. The solution supplied to ECC and NDCS also include Autonomous Mobile Robot Interface, Blue Code Activation Interface, Application Platform Interface, KONE E-Link and KONE Health & Well-Being Solution which includes Lift Air Purifier and Escalator Handrail Sanitizer.

"SGH is a key customer of KONE, and we are honored to be a part of its rejuvenation and transformation," said Samer Halabi, KONE executive vice president of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. "The People Flow® solutions that will be installed have innovative technologies befitting SingHealth's vision of 'One Campus, One System'."

The owner's agent is MOH Holdings Pte Ltd, the main contractor is Penta-Ocean Construction Co. Ltd, the architect is DP Architects Pte Ltd and the consultant is WSP Consultancy Pte Ltd.

KONE booked the order in the fourth quarter of 2022.





For further information, please contact:

Hanna Rutanen, Head of Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 41 507 1361, media@kone.com



Read more

Previous press releases are available at https://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/ including:

October 20, 2021: KONE to equip Keppel Towers in Singapore - KONE Corporation

September 9, 2021: KONE wins order to equip the 'Commerz III' office tower in Mumbai - KONE Corporation

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2022, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com

Singapore General Hospital