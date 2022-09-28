Advanced search
Kone Oyj : to equip phase one of Metro Line 16 in Xian, China

09/28/2022 | 03:16am EDT
KONE Corporation, press release, September 28, 2022


KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to supply a suite of People Flow® solutions, including 40 elevators and 104 escalators, for a new metro line in Xian, China

The first phase of Xian Metro Line 16, located in Fengdong New Town in Xixian New District, is 15 km long, with nine underground stations. There are various popular destinations along the metro line, such as historical sites and parks, making it a crucial development for the city's transportation network.

KONE's delivery includes 26 KONE MonoSpace® elevators, 14 MiniSpace™ elevators and 104 KONE TransitMaster™ escalators. In addition, the contract includes two-year standard maintenance service.

"We are very proud to deliver our solutions to a Metro Line 16, playing an important role in urban development in the region, bringing convenience and integration to the transport network," says William B. Johnson, KONE executive vice president of Greater China. "Working with our customers, we want to help create safe and smooth people flow, and we look forward to adding value to this metro line."

The building is being developed by Xixian New Area Rail Transit Investment and Construction Co. Ltd., The contractor is Shaanxi Construction Engineering Installation Group Co. Ltd, and the leading architects are China Railway First Survey and Design Institute Group Co., Ltd.

The project is expected to be fully completed in March 2023.

KONE booked the order in the first quarter of 2022.

For further information, please contact:
Hanna Rutanen, Head of Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 41 507 1361, media@kone.com

Read more
Previous press releases are available at https://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/ including:

September 15, 2022: KONE to equip Metro Line S1, the first urban rail line in Suzhou, China
June 30, 2022: KONE to equip phase 1 of metro line 10 in Zhengzhou, China
January 18, 2022: KONE to wins order to equip the Zhengzhou metro line from Zhengzhou airport to Xuchang

About KONE
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2021, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10.5 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com

Xian metroline


Disclaimer

Kone Oyj published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 07:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
