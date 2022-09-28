Kone Oyj : to equip phase one of Metro Line 16 in Xian, China

KONE Corporation, press release, September 28, 2022



KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to supply a suite of People Flow® solutions, including 40 elevators and 104 escalators, for a new metro line in Xian, China

The first phase of Xian Metro Line 16, located in Fengdong New Town in Xixian New District, is 15 km long, with nine underground stations. There are various popular destinations along the metro line, such as historical sites and parks, making it a crucial development for the city's transportation network.

KONE's delivery includes 26 KONE MonoSpace® elevators, 14 MiniSpace™ elevators and 104 KONE TransitMaster™ escalators. In addition, the contract includes two-year standard maintenance service.

"We are very proud to deliver our solutions to a Metro Line 16, playing an important role in urban development in the region, bringing convenience and integration to the transport network," says William B. Johnson, KONE executive vice president of Greater China. "Working with our customers, we want to help create safe and smooth people flow, and we look forward to adding value to this metro line."

The building is being developed by Xixian New Area Rail Transit Investment and Construction Co. Ltd., The contractor is Shaanxi Construction Engineering Installation Group Co. Ltd, and the leading architects are China Railway First Survey and Design Institute Group Co., Ltd.

The project is expected to be fully completed in March 2023.

KONE booked the order in the first quarter of 2022.



