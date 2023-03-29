Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Kone Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNEBV   FI0009013403

KONE OYJ

(KNEBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:18:53 2023-03-29 am EDT
46.70 EUR   +1.56%
03:06aKone Oyj : to equip phase three of Xi 'an Xianyang International Airport expansion
PU
03/28KONE CORPORATION : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
03/24U.S. imposes fresh sanctions on Myanmar, targets jet fuel suppliers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kone Oyj : to equip phase three of Xi 'an Xianyang International Airport expansion

03/29/2023 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KONE Corporation, press release March 29, 2023


KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to supply a suite of People Flow® solutions, including 206 KONE elevators, for Xi'an Xianyang international airport in China.

Xi'an Xianyang International Airport is located in Xixian New District, northwest of Xi'an, 26 kilometers from Xi'an city center and 13 kilometers from Xianyang city center. The third phase is expected to meet the needs of 83 million passengers and one million ton of cargo and mail by 2030.

KONE's delivery includes 163 MonoSpace® elevators and 43 TranSys™ elevators. In addition, the contract includes KONE E-Link™ remote monitoring and two-year standard maintenance service.

"We are proud to be part of this ambitious project. Because of the high volumes of passengers passing through the airport every day, high equipment availability is essential. We are excited that our people flow solutions will help millions of people move safely and comfortably," says Joe Bao, KONE executive vice president of Greater China.

The main contractor is Western Airport Group and the leading architects are China Architecture Northwest Design and Research Institute Co. Ltd. The project is expected to be fully completed during 2024.

KONE booked the order in the third quarter of 2022.

For further information, please contact:
Hanna Rutanen, Head of Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 41 507 1361, media@kone.com

Read more
Previous press releases are available at https://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/ including:

September 28, 2022: KONE to equip phase one of Metro Line 16 in Xian, China
September 15, 2022: KONE to equip Metro Line S1, the first urban rail line in Suzhou, China
June 30, 2022: KONE to equip phase 1 of metro line 10 in Zhengzhou, China
January 18, 2022: KONE to wins order to equip the Zhengzhou metro line from Zhengzhou airport to Xuchang

About KONE
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2022 KONE had annual sales of EUR 10,9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com

Xian Xianyang airport


Attachments

Disclaimer

Kone Oyj published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 07:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KONE OYJ
03:06aKone Oyj : to equip phase three of Xi 'an Xianyang International Airport expansion
PU
03/28KONE CORPORATION : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
03/24U.S. imposes fresh sanctions on Myanmar, targets jet fuel suppliers
RE
03/13Ivory Coast rains to strengthen cocoa mid-crop, farmers say
RE
03/09KONE CORPORATION : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/07Kone Corporation : Managers' Transactions
AQ
03/06KONE CORPORATION : Receives a Sell rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
03/01KONE OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/28Decisions by KONE Corporation's Board of Directors
AQ
02/28KONE Corporation Announces Board Appointments
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KONE OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 889 M 11 806 M 11 806 M
Net income 2023 858 M 930 M 930 M
Net cash 2023 1 542 M 1 672 M 1 672 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,5x
Yield 2023 3,94%
Capitalization 23 781 M 25 785 M 25 785 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
EV / Sales 2024 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 63 277
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart KONE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kone Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 45,98 €
Average target price 49,88 €
Spread / Average Target 8,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Georg Fredrik Ehrnrooth President & Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Hara Chief Financial Officer
Antti Juhani Herlin Chief Executive Officer & Deputy Chairman
Maciej Kranz Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Mikko Korte Manager-Service Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONE OYJ-4.80%25 785
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION3.42%33 903
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG14.15%22 647
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.16.67%6 908
INTERROLL HOLDING AG31.91%2 816
FUJITEC CO., LTD.0.43%1 810
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer