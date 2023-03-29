Kone Oyj : to equip phase three of Xi 'an Xianyang International Airport expansion

KONE Corporation, press release March 29, 2023



KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to supply a suite of People Flow® solutions, including 206 KONE elevators, for Xi'an Xianyang international airport in China.

Xi'an Xianyang International Airport is located in Xixian New District, northwest of Xi'an, 26 kilometers from Xi'an city center and 13 kilometers from Xianyang city center. The third phase is expected to meet the needs of 83 million passengers and one million ton of cargo and mail by 2030.

KONE's delivery includes 163 MonoSpace® elevators and 43 TranSys™ elevators. In addition, the contract includes KONE E-Link™ remote monitoring and two-year standard maintenance service.

"We are proud to be part of this ambitious project. Because of the high volumes of passengers passing through the airport every day, high equipment availability is essential. We are excited that our people flow solutions will help millions of people move safely and comfortably," says Joe Bao, KONE executive vice president of Greater China.

The main contractor is Western Airport Group and the leading architects are China Architecture Northwest Design and Research Institute Co. Ltd. The project is expected to be fully completed during 2024.

KONE booked the order in the third quarter of 2022.



Xian Xianyang airport