KONE Corporation, press release, November 21, 2023

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to supply a suite of People Flow® solutions for the Zhejiang University Alumni Headquarters Economic Park in Hangzhou, East China.



KONE's delivery for this major project includes

51 KONE MiniSpace ™ and 12 KONE MonoSpace® elevators for a new 36-floor central smart building and its neighbouring two 46-floor towers. In addition, the contract comprises of the Destination Control System (DCS) and turnstile linkage, KONE 24/7 Connected Services, KONE E-Link™ remote monitoring, as well as car mutual rescue.

"We are thrilled to accompany the journey of students on campus, including prominent leaders across academia and the global sci-tech industry," says Joe Bao, KONE executive vice president of Greater China. "With the potential to move an estimated 15,000 people across the Economic Park every day, KONE equipment will create a crucial complement to one of the region's most vibrant, innovation-driven education hubs."

As part of a major project in the Hangzhou Greater Bay Area of Zhejiang Province, the Economic Park seeks to attract top talent and tech innovation to the region. It is being built at the centre of the Hangzhou Future Sci-Tech City, located in Yuhang District.

The main developer is Zhejiang University Alumni Enterprise Headquarters Economic Park-Headquarters, and the main contractor is

Zhejiang Construction Group Co., Ltd. The chief architect is Zhejiang University Architectural Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd. The project is in its second phase and expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.



KONE booked the order in the second quarter of 2023.





For further information, please contact:

Hanna Rutanen, Senior Vice President, Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 41 507 1361, media@kone.com



Read more

Previous press releases are available at www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/including:

March 24, 2015 KONE to equip mixed-use development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China

July 3, 2015: KONE to equip Hangzhou's Ping An Financial Center in Zhejiang Province, China



About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2022, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com

Zhejiang University Alumni Headquarters Economic Park