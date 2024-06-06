KONE Corporation, press release, June 6, 2024

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to modernize the Thirty High skyscraper (formerly "Portland House") in Central London with a suite of people flow solutions. The refurbishment of Thirty High by Landsec will be net zero in both construction and operation, while simultaneously reimagining an iconic landmark from the 1960s into a modern office-led, mixed-use development.

Standing 101 meters tall, Thirty High bears a resemblance to the iconic MetLife building in New York. Once modernized, the building is set to have an extended rooftop on the 30th floor with panoramic views over London - enabled through KONE's machine-room-less elevator for high-rise buildings, a space-saving solution that completely removes the need for an extra machine.

"It is a great honor for KONE to be part of the smart and efficient refurbishment of London's well-known Thirty High," says Nicolas Alchal, Executive Vice President of KONE Europe. "Not only do we facilitate seamless movement for occupiers across the high-rise office building, but we can also help meet the growing demand for Grade 'A' offices in Central London."

The order comprises fifteen KONE MonoSpace® 700 machine-room-less elevators, out of which twelve are dedicated for passengers, two for firefighters, and one for service purposes. It is estimated that, each day, KONE equipment will move approximately 2,000 passengers within Thirty High.

The main contractor for the refurbishment is McLaren Construction Limited. The architectural design is by Buckley Gray Yeoman (BGY).

KONE booked the order in Q4 of 2023.

