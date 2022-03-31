Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Kone Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNEBV   FI0009013403

KONE OYJ

(KNEBV)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Kone Oyj : unveils new solutions to improve sustainability, productivity and adaptability in the construction industry, at the inaugural Experience event

03/31/2022 | 02:06am EDT
KONE Corporation, press release, March 31, 2022

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, is bringing together major players in the built environment, to take action and improve sustainability, productivity and adaptability. KONE Experience 2022 will see an audience of individuals and organizations taking part in a global conversation setting out to tackle some of the most important issues spanning the construction industry and beyond.

"At KONE Experience, we are providing a platform for meaningful actions that create a better future for our customers, for people who live in cities, and for future generations. This has not been done before in our industry," says Henrik Ehrnrooth, President and CEO, KONE. "Improving productivity with Lean business practices is vital in today's environment and at the same time, sustainability has become a key design principle for our customers. By tackling some of the industry's most pressing challenges and by bringing some of the most influential voices together, we are taking this opportunity to shape our industry to set new standards for the future of the built environment."

KONE will introduce a new range of products, solutions and services to help transform people and material flow on construction sites - and provide new solutions for how buildings can become more flexible, sustainable and adaptable. The highlights consist of KONE Construction Time Use solutions now including KONE 24/7 Connected Services for improved insights and uptime. A new standardized version of KONE JumpLift for machine-roomless elevators, brings a revolution in construction flexibility, as well as the potential to reduce construction time by several months, for all types of buildings. Elevators that are fully compatible with wooden buildings and shafts made of timber products provide a new solution for eco-friendly construction, while the introduction of an option for a carbon-neutral elevator, through the use of carbon offsetting, marks a first for the industry. In order to support customers with planning the lifecycle of their equipment, digital solutions such as KONE 24/7 Planner use data for asset management and better productivity.

In addition, KONE DX Class elevators, which provide an unrivalled digital experience, will now be available in the United States and Canada, bringing the ability to adapt and improve the elevator experience in totally new ways. The iconic DX Class elevators have changed the role of elevators in buildings, offering connectivity and a customizable user experience.The DX elevator range also uses sustainable materials to meet green building criteria like BREEAM and LEED. Connectivity also means that new applications and different types of equipment and services can be added securely to the elevators. Examples include service robots, navigation apps, smart office and visitor management solutions, as well as customer-branded applications.

KONE Experience, to be held on March 31, 2022, brings together leading experts in smart and sustainable urban development, to discuss the trends, challenges, and opportunities for the industry. Anyone can register and join the online event at https://www.kone.com/experienceevent.

For further information, please contact:
Hanna Rutanen, Head of Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 41 507 1361, media@kone.com

Read more
KONE Experience 2022
Read more about KONE's new solutions
Read more about how KONE can help customers reach net zero emissions

For images and videos visit KONE's Material Bank.

About KONE
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2021, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10.5 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.
www.kone.com

KONE Experience 2022


Disclaimer

Kone Oyj published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 06:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
