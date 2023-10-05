KONE Corporation, press release October 5, 2023

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to supply a suite of People Flow® solutions, including 38 KONE elevators for seven new stations in the blue line of the ongoing extension of the Stockholm metro by Region Stockholm.

Blue line towards south consists of seven new stations along the Kungsträdgården-Nacka line: Sofia, Hammarby Kanal, Sickla, Järla, Nacka, Gullmarsplan and Slakthusområdet. Sofia station will be the deepest station in the Nordics with platforms located approximately 100 meters below the ground level. This station will have eight elevators.

KONE's delivery includes 13 KONE Minispace DX and 25 KONE MonoSpace® 700 DX elevators.

"The extended metro lines will offer faster and more convenient options for travel in Stockholm. We are happy to provide our solutions to these new stations along the blue line to improve the flow of urban life." says Karla Lindahl, KONE executive vice president of Europe.

The main developer for both lines is Region Stockholm´s administration for extended metro and the leading architects are from WSP.

KONE booked the order in the second quarter of 2023.



