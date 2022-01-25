Kone Oyj : wins order to supply DX Class elevators for ‘Zin in Noord' mixed-use development in Brussels

KONE Corporation, press release, January 25, 2022





KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to supply a suite of People Flow® solutions, including 11 KONE MiniSpace™ elevators and 28 KONE MonoSpace® 700 DX Class elevators for the Zin in Noord mixed-use development.

This multifunctional complex of hotel, office and residential amenities in the heart of Noordwijk in Brussels will also provide leisure, sport, hospitality, and retail facilities. The existing towers, known as WTC I and II ,will be re-built and modernized with an additional 14 storeys linking the two towers. The development is set to be a great example of sustainability and circularity, with much (65% in weight) of the existing towers and more than 1,000 tons of finishing materials being reused. In addition, over 85% or 87,000 tons of waste materials, such as concrete, aluminium and glass will be recycled. KONE is happy to contribute to this circular and sustainable vision via the Material Health Certification that will be obtained for certain elevator components. Together with connectivity and technology, Zin in Noord will achieve best in class levels of energy efficiency.

KONE DX Class elevators will make new user experiences possible, through a combination of design, technology, new materials, apps and services. In addition to the elevators, the order includes the KONE Destination Control System for smoother people flow and improved waiting times for both visitors and tenants.

"The elevators are becoming more consequential in the overall architectural concept, especially when we consider projects like this in Brussels. We can see how smart and sustainable go hand in hand, combining connectivity and circularity. We are very pleased to be selected for this ambitious project." says Thomas Hinnerskov, Executive Vice President for KONE South Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The project is expected to be completed during the first half of 2024. The main developer is Zin in Noord (a Befimmo company). The main contractor is Open Minds, temporary partnership of the CFE group with CFE, BPC, Van Laere and VMA. The main architects are 51N4E, Jaspers-Eyers and l'AUC. VK Engineers and Architects are involved for the MEP engineering.



KONE booked the order in the second quarter of 2021.



