    KNEBV   FI0009013403

KONE OYJ

(KNEBV)
  Report
Kone Oyj : wins order to supply DX Class elevators for ‘Zin in Noord' mixed-use development in Brussels

01/25/2022 | 03:17am EST
KONE Corporation, press release, January 25, 2022



KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to supply a suite of People Flow® solutions, including 11 KONE MiniSpace™ elevators and 28 KONE MonoSpace® 700 DX Class elevators for the Zin in Noord mixed-use development.

This multifunctional complex of hotel, office and residential amenities in the heart of Noordwijk in Brussels will also provide leisure, sport, hospitality, and retail facilities. The existing towers, known as WTC I and II ,will be re-built and modernized with an additional 14 storeys linking the two towers. The development is set to be a great example of sustainability and circularity, with much (65% in weight) of the existing towers and more than 1,000 tons of finishing materials being reused. In addition, over 85% or 87,000 tons of waste materials, such as concrete, aluminium and glass will be recycled. KONE is happy to contribute to this circular and sustainable vision via the Material Health Certification that will be obtained for certain elevator components. Together with connectivity and technology, Zin in Noord will achieve best in class levels of energy efficiency.

KONE DX Class elevators will make new user experiences possible, through a combination of design, technology, new materials, apps and services. In addition to the elevators, the order includes the KONE Destination Control System for smoother people flow and improved waiting times for both visitors and tenants.

"The elevators are becoming more consequential in the overall architectural concept, especially when we consider projects like this in Brussels. We can see how smart and sustainable go hand in hand, combining connectivity and circularity. We are very pleased to be selected for this ambitious project." says Thomas Hinnerskov, Executive Vice President for KONE South Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The project is expected to be completed during the first half of 2024. The main developer is Zin in Noord (a Befimmo company). The main contractor is Open Minds, temporary partnership of the CFE group with CFE, BPC, Van Laere and VMA. The main architects are 51N4E, Jaspers-Eyers and l'AUC. VK Engineers and Architects are involved for the MEP engineering.

KONE booked the order in the second quarter of 2021.

For further information, please contact:
Hanna Rutanen, Head of Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 41 507 1361, media@kone.com

About KONE
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2020, KONE had annual sales of EUR 9.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.
www.kone.com

Zin in Noord


Disclaimer

Kone Oyj published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 08:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
