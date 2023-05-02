Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Kone Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNEBV   FI0009013403

KONE OYJ

(KNEBV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:24:02 2023-05-02 am EDT
51.39 EUR   -0.60%
11:08aKone : Q1 23: Chinese upturn
Alphavalue
04/27Change in KONE Corporation's holding of treasury shares
AQ
04/27Kone Corporation : Managers' Transactions
AQ
Kone : Q1 23: Chinese upturn

05/02/2023 | 11:08am EDT
All news about KONE OYJ
04/26Transcript : KONE Oyj, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2023
CI
04/26Kone Posts Higher Q1 Attributable Net Income; Revenue Up
MT
04/26Elevator maker Kone beats Q1 profit expectations
RE
04/26Interim Report of KONE Corporation for January-March 2023
AQ
04/26KONE Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/26Kone Oyj Provides Sales Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
04/26KONE OYJ : 1st quarter report
CO
Analyst Recommendations on KONE OYJ
Financials
Sales 2023 11 025 M 12 095 M 12 095 M
Net income 2023 903 M 990 M 990 M
Net cash 2023 1 609 M 1 765 M 1 765 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,7x
Yield 2023 3,53%
Capitalization 26 740 M 29 336 M 29 336 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
EV / Sales 2024 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 62 976
Free-Float 59,4%
Technical analysis trends KONE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 51,70 €
Average target price 50,33 €
Spread / Average Target -2,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Georg Fredrik Ehrnrooth President & Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Hara Chief Financial Officer
Antti Juhani Herlin Chief Executive Officer & Deputy Chairman
Maciej Kranz Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Mikko Korte Manager-Service Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONE OYJ7.04%29 336
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION9.76%35 522
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG13.85%23 168
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.23.98%7 033
INTERROLL HOLDING AG38.51%2 982
FUJITEC CO., LTD.22.79%2 115
