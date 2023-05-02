|
Kone : Q1 23: Chinese upturn
|Analyst Recommendations on KONE OYJ
|Sales 2023
11 025 M
12 095 M
12 095 M
|Net income 2023
903 M
990 M
990 M
|Net cash 2023
1 609 M
1 765 M
1 765 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|29,7x
|Yield 2023
|3,53%
|Capitalization
26 740 M
29 336 M
29 336 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,28x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,19x
|Nbr of Employees
|62 976
|Free-Float
|59,4%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends KONE OYJ
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|24
|Last Close Price
|51,70 €
|Average target price
|50,33 €
|Spread / Average Target
|-2,64%