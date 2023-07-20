|Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki - 11:29:36 2023-07-20 am EDT
|45.47 EUR
|-3.54%
|-3.93%
|-5.86%
|08:48pm
|KONE : Q2 23: the Chinese market lacks confidence, Kone lacks new orders
|04:59pm
|Global markets live: IBM, Netflix, Tesla, Blackstone, Apple...
Today at 02:48 pm
Kone Oyj is one of the world's leading manufacturers of elevators, escalators and automatic doors. The group also offers equipment installation, updating, and maintenance services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - installation, modernization, and maintenance services (50.5%); - sale of equipment (49.5%): automatic doors, elevators, escalators and moving walkways. At the end of 2022, the group had 9 production sites located in Europe (3), Asia (3) and America (3). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (38.9%), Asia/Pacific (40.6%) and Americas (20.5%).
05:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Kone Oyj
B
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
47.14EUR
Average target price
51.41EUR
Spread / Average Target
+9.07%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
|-5.86%
|27 301 M $
|+16.31%
|24 861 M $
|+10.69%
|36 403 M $
|+42.67%
|8 075 M $
|+17.45%
|2 642 M $
|+20.95%
|2 048 M $
|+34.22%
|1 901 M $
|+35.53%
|1 858 M $
|+53.36%
|1 279 M $
|-.--%
|1 238 M $