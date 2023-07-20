  1. Markets
  2. Stock Finlande
  3. Kone Oyj
  4. News
  5. Kone : Q2 23
Security KNEBV

KONE OYJ

Equities KNEBV FI0009013403

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki - 11:29:36 2023-07-20 am EDT Intraday chart for Kone Oyj 5-day change 1st Jan Change
45.47 EUR -3.54% -3.93% -5.86%
08:48pm KONE : Q2 23: the Chinese market lacks confidence, Kone lacks new orders Alphavalue
04:59pm Global markets live: IBM, Netflix, Tesla, Blackstone, Apple... ZB

KONE : Q2 23: the Chinese market lacks confidence, Kone lacks new orders

Today at 02:48 pm

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Kone Oyj

KONE : Q2 23: the Chinese market lacks confidence, Kone lacks new orders Alphavalue
Global markets live: IBM, Netflix, Tesla, Blackstone, Apple... ZB
Transcript : KONE Oyj, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 20, 2023 CI
Elevator maker Kone beats on Q2 profit but orders lag forecasts RE
Kone Posts Higher H1 Attributable Net Income, Sales MT
KONE Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
KONE Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Ivory Coast halts cocoa forward sales as rains hit production RE
Ivory Coast rains ease, more sun needed to boost main cocoa crop RE
Cora signs USD70 million mandate letter to construct Mali gold asset AN
Finland's Kone to Deliver Elevators, Escalators for Two Buildings in Singapore MT
Finland's Kone Receives Elevator Order for Industrial Park in China MT
Kone to Supply Escalators for Metro Expansion in Sweden MT
Factbox-European companies cut jobs as economy sputters RE
Montage Gold Says Intersected Higher Grade Mineralization at Gbongogo Main; Confirms High-Grade Potential at Yere North MT
KONE : Q1 23: Chinese upturn Alphavalue
Transcript : KONE Oyj, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2023 CI
Transcript : KONE Oyj, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2023 CI
Kone Posts Higher Q1 Attributable Net Income; Revenue Up MT
Elevator maker Kone beats Q1 profit expectations RE
KONE Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Kone Oyj Provides Sales Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Montage Gold Closes Bought Deal Private Placement of Common Shares MT
KONE CORPORATION : Barclays remains Neutral MD
In Africa's fields, a plan to pay fair wages for chocolate withers RE

Chart Kone Oyj

Chart Kone Oyj
More charts

Company Profile

Kone Oyj is one of the world's leading manufacturers of elevators, escalators and automatic doors. The group also offers equipment installation, updating, and maintenance services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - installation, modernization, and maintenance services (50.5%); - sale of equipment (49.5%): automatic doors, elevators, escalators and moving walkways. At the end of 2022, the group had 9 production sites located in Europe (3), Asia (3) and America (3). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (38.9%), Asia/Pacific (40.6%) and Americas (20.5%).
Sector
Heavy Electrical Equipment
Calendar
05:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Kone Oyj

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
47.14EUR
Average target price
51.41EUR
Spread / Average Target
+9.07%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Elevator & Conveying Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
KONE OYJ
Chart Analysis Kone Oyj
-5.86% 27 301 M $
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
Chart Analysis Schindler Holding AG
+16.31% 24 861 M $
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Otis Worldwide Corporation
+10.69% 36 403 M $
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Daifuku Co., Ltd.
+42.67% 8 075 M $
INTERROLL HOLDING AG
Chart Analysis Interroll Holding AG
+17.45% 2 642 M $
FUJITEC CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Fujitec Co., Ltd.
+20.95% 2 048 M $
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Shanghai Mechanical & Electrical Industry Co.,Ltd.
+34.22% 1 901 M $
KARDEX HOLDING AG
Chart Analysis Kardex Holding AG
+35.53% 1 858 M $
HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO., LTD
Chart Analysis Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd
+53.36% 1 279 M $
ATLANTIS GLORY INC.
Chart Analysis Atlantis Glory Inc.
-.--% 1 238 M $
Elevator & Conveying Equipment
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer