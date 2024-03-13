Kone: honored for its green commitments

Kone announces that it has been awarded a place in the Carbon Disclosure Project's (CDP) 2023 'Supplier Engagement Rating', following its inclusion in CDP's prestigious Climate 'A' list.



In addition, the company has been ranked 55th on the Corporate Knights 2024 Clean200 list for listed companies at the forefront of clean economy solutions.



' We are delighted to be recognized as one of the leaders in supplier engagement in the fight against climate change', commented Mikko Korte, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain.



The manager points out that in 2022, emissions on Scope 3 per product ordered decreased by 4.7% compared to 2021 and by 4.3% compared to the 2018 baseline.



The company points out that it is committed to reducing emissions from its own operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 50% by 2030, compared to a 2018 baseline, and is committed to having carbon-neutral operations by 2030.

KONE is also targeting a 40%. reduction in emissions related to product materials and energy consumption over their lifetime (Scope 3), relative to products ordered, by 2030.



