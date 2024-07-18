Kone wins order for 31 elevators in London

KONE Corporation announces that it has won an order to supply 31 elevators and three escalators for the 2 Finsbury Avenue (2FA) high-rise project in Broadgate, London's largest pedestrian precinct.



2FA is a mixed-use office development comprising the 36-storey East Tower and 21-storey West Tower, linked by a 12-storey central podium.



The building is currently under construction, with completion scheduled for 2027.



The order includes 19 KONE MiniSpace and 12 KONE MonoSpace 700 elevators, designed to optimize usable space within the building and minimize waiting times.



KONE will also supply three energy-efficient KONE TravelMaster 110 escalators.



