Soccer-Injured Davies named in Canada's World Cup squad

    KNEBV   FI0009013403

KONE OYJ

(KNEBV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-11-11 am EST
49.15 EUR   +2.98%
11/10Kone Corporation : Share repurchase 10.11.2022
AQ
11/09Kone Corporation : Share repurchase 9.11.2022
AQ
11/08Kone Corporation : Share repurchase 8.11.2022
AQ
11/13/2022 | 11:12am EST
International Friendly - Canada v Uruguay

(Reuters) -Canada named Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies in their squad for the World Cup on Sunday, putting to rest any doubts over whether the injured full back would be fit for the tournament in Qatar after picking up an injury.

Davies, who plays as a forward for Canada, missed the German side's last two Bundesliga games after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this month, with the 22-year-old tearing a muscle fibre in his right rear thigh.

Davies has played 34 times for Canada, scoring 12 goals, and is their most high-profile player. They were the first CONCACAF country to punch their ticket to this year's World Cup and will be appearing at the finals for the first time in 36 years.

Canada will also rely on Cyle Larin, who was the top scorer in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers with 13 goals, four more than his team mate Jonathan David who also made the squad.

Canada are in Group F with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia. John Herdman's side begin their campaign against the Belgians on Nov. 23.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: James Pantemis, Milan Borjan, Dayne St Clair

Defenders: Samuel Adekugbe, Joel Waterman, Alistair Johnston, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Derek Cornelius

Midfielders: Liam Fraser, Ismael Kone, Mark-Anthony Kaye, David Wotherspoon, Jonathan Osorio, Atiba Hutchinson, Stephen Eustaquio, Samuel Piette

Forwards: Tajon Buchanan, Liam Millar, Lucas Cavallini, Ike Ugbo, Junior Hoilett, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 947 M 11 307 M 11 307 M
Net income 2022 790 M 816 M 816 M
Net cash 2022 2 002 M 2 067 M 2 067 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,7x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 25 427 M 26 263 M 26 263 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 63 378
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart KONE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kone Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 49,15 €
Average target price 46,78 €
Spread / Average Target -4,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Georg Fredrik Ehrnrooth President & Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Hara Chief Financial Officer
Antti Juhani Herlin Chief Executive Officer & Deputy Chairman
Maciej Kranz Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONE OYJ-22.03%26 263
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-11.14%32 231
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-27.25%20 661
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-21.17%6 709
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-41.41%2 083
FUJITEC CO., LTD.17.74%1 688