Konecranes, Cargotec to get EU okay for $5.1 bln deal - source

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Finland's Konecranes
and Cargotec are set to take a step closer to
creating a global leader in industrial machinery with
conditional EU antitrust approval for their 4.5-billion-euro
($5.1 billion) tie-up, a person familiar with the matter said.
The companies, which provide road and sea-cargo handling
machinery and services to industries, factories, ports and
terminals, announced the deal in October last year but
subsequently faced opposition from the European Commission.
Konecranes and Cargotec last month offered to sell assets to
address the EU competition enforcer's concerns that the merger
may curb competition and push up prices.
Shares in Cargotec and Konecranes sharply trimmed losses
after Reuters reported the source's comments. Cargotec closed
3.07% lower, having previously been down 6.44%, while Konecranes
ended 2.1% lower against a 5.3% drop previously.
The Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by
March 3, declined to comment.
Cargotec said: "As previously communicated we're awaiting
the authorities’ decision and do not want speculate on the
reactions and views of the competition authorities."
Konecranes, whose second largest shareholder is the Finnish
government's investment arm Solidium, declined comment ahead of
competition authorities' decisions.
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority in November last
year also warned the deal could lead to lower service quality or
higher prices for port terminals.
Konecranes and Cargotec on Thursday pushed back their merger
to the end of the first half of 2022, saying authorities' remedy
requirements were "more complex than expected."
($1 = 0.8747 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark
Potter)