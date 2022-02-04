Log in
    KCR   FI0009005870

KONECRANES OIJ

(KCR)
  Report
Konecranes, Cargotec to get EU okay for $5.1 bln deal - source

02/04/2022 | 01:02pm EST
Konecranes and Cargotec to merge

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Finland's Konecranes and Cargotec are set to take a step closer to creating a global leader in industrial machinery with conditional EU antitrust approval for their 4.5-billion-euro ($5.1 billion) tie-up, a person familiar with the matter said.

The companies, which provide road and sea-cargo handling machinery and services to industries, factories, ports and terminals, announced the deal in October last year but subsequently faced opposition from the European Commission.

Konecranes and Cargotec last month offered to sell assets to address the EU competition enforcer's concerns that the merger may curb competition and push up prices.

Shares in Cargotec and Konecranes sharply trimmed losses after Reuters reported the source's comments. Cargotec closed 3.07% lower, having previously been down 6.44%, while Konecranes ended 2.1% lower against a 5.3% drop previously.

The Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by March 3, declined to comment.

Cargotec said: "As previously communicated we're awaiting the authorities’ decision and do not want speculate on the reactions and views of the competition authorities."

Konecranes, whose second largest shareholder is the Finnish government's investment arm Solidium, declined comment ahead of competition authorities' decisions.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority in November last year also warned the deal could lead to lower service quality or higher prices for port terminals.

Konecranes and Cargotec on Thursday pushed back their merger to the end of the first half of 2022, saying authorities' remedy requirements were "more complex than expected."

($1 = 0.8747 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARGOTEC OYJ -3.07% 39.12 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
KONECRANES OIJ -2.11% 32.86 Delayed Quote.-4.52%
Financials
Sales 2021 3 158 M 3 611 M 3 611 M
Net income 2021 136 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2021 551 M 630 M 630 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 2,96%
Capitalization 2 657 M 3 037 M 3 037 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 16 540
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart KONECRANES OIJ
Duration : Period :
Konecranes Oij Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONECRANES OIJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 33,57 €
Average target price 49,38 €
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teo Juhani Ottola Deputy CEO, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Carl Christoph Eric Vitzthum von Eckstädt Chairman
Laura Sarkkinen Manager-IT Communications
Terhi Tenkanen Director-Technologies & Data to Knowledge
Juha Anttila Portfolio Management Office-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONECRANES OIJ-4.52%3 037
PACCAR, INC.8.87%32 938
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-11.30%25 650
KUBOTA CORPORATION-6.52%24 772
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-3.05%24 094
KOMATSU LTD.3.82%23 024