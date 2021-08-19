Log in
    KCR   FI0009005870

KONECRANES OIJ

(KCR)
Konecranes Oij : Brazilian terminal orders very first Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes to increase capacity and competitiveness

08/19/2021 | 03:24am EDT
Super Terminais Comercio e Industria Ltda (Super Terminais), a private cargo terminal at the Port of Manaus, Brazil, has ordered three eco-efficient Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald ESP.10 cranes to service the biggest shipping vessels in modern logistics. The order, booked in June 2021, will be used to handle containers and general cargo.

A river port located at the confluence of the Amazon River and the Rio Negro in the heart of Brazil, the Port of Manaus is an important commercial center and transport hub for the upper Amazon basin. Super Terminais has operated here for 25 years, building a strong and dependable business focused on import cargo and cabotage. The company requires high-performance harbor cranes to load and unload a continuous flow of freight through the region. Interested in increasing their capacity to manage the megaships in use today, they ordered three Konecranes Gottwald ESP.10 Pedestal Cranes for installation on their new floating pier, which had been built specially to accommodate a recent influx of larger vessels coming down the Amazon River.

'Konecranes has been able to provide us with a specially tailored, holistic solution consisting of reliable, high-performance cranes that fit perfectly onto our unusual quay,' says Marcello Di Gregorio, Managing Director of Super Terminais. 'This equipment will significantly expand our capacity and give opportunities for future growth and development. With excellent technical advice throughout the purchasing process and their application of the latest technology, Konecranes inspires trust and lives up to their reputation. The choice of this equipment brought the perfect solution that goes in line with our philosophy of environmental preservation and sustainability, uniting productivity, technology and reliability.'

'At Konecranes, it's always a great pleasure to work with a new customer,' says Andreas Moeller, Senior Sales Manager, Mobile Harbor Cranes, for Konecranes Port Solutions. 'We consulted closely with Super Terminais, and our new Generation 6 electric cranes overcame the special challenges that a hot climate and the floating pier presented us. This demonstrates the importance of a solid partnering relationship with customers and the flexibility of our equipment in a range of applications and working environments.'

The three new cranes are Konecranes Gottwald ESP.10 Mobile Harbor Cranes mounted in a row on pedestals on a floating pier instead of on wheels or tracks. With a maximum radius of 64 m, and strong lifting capacity curves, they can service vessels up to super-post-Panamax class, with fully laden containers up to the 22nd row. Smart crane features combined with a maximum lifting capacity of 125 t make it versatile enough to handle both containers and general cargo.

The cranes will be connected to an external power supply on shore, to increase efficiency and fully comply with regional emission standards. Electric cranes provide comprehensive lifting solutions that support customers in helping them to move closer to their low-carbon targets. Konecranes calls this Ecolifting.

Generation 6 is the latest evolution in Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes, setting new standards in handling any kind of cargo, on all types of vessels in all kinds of terminals. Their DNA comprises the main advantages: e for electric, s for smart and p for powerful, or ESP for short. The electric drive system makes crane operations clean and efficient, while a wide range of Smart Features ensure an ergonomic, user-friendly working environment and streamlined processes. Performance, durability, efficiency: the new cranes stand for maximum productivity across a long service life.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

Further information:
Andreas Moeller, Senior Sales Manager, Mobile Harbor Cranes, Konecranes Port Solutions
Email: [email protected]or phone: +49 211 7102 3765

Further information for investors and analysts:
Kiira Fröberg, Investor Relations, Konecranes
Email: [email protected]or phone: +358 20 427 2050

This press release is available at our website konecranes.com

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,500 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

Disclaimer

Konecranes Oyj published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 07:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
