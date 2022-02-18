Konecranes Oij : Georgia Ports Authority orders 9 Konecranes container cranes for ongoing expansion in Savannah

Trade press releases 18.02.2022 - 12:00 EET

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) has ordered 9 electric Konecranes Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes for the Port of Savannah in the US. The order was booked in Q4 2021. The electric RTG cranes will be delivered in two batches starting in the second half of 2022. When they are all in service, the GPA will have a fleet of 210 Konecranes RTGs in operation.



This order is part of the largest current port expansion in North America. It will increase annual capacity at the Port of Savannah by 1.6 million twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEU).

Griff Lynch, Executive Director of the GPA, said: "In January of this year the Port of Savannah handled a record 479,700 TEU. The port has now set monthly records for the past 18 months. The expanded capacity provided by the new cranes will come right on time."

Mario Van den Heuvel, Director RTG, Konecranes Port Solutions, said: "The GPA was the first customer to order Konecranes RTGs back in 1994. We've been improving our RTG steadily over the years, working closely with the GPA and all our customers to satisfy demands for eco-efficiency and productivity. These new electric RTGs will help the GPA to drive the eco-efficiency of its container handling operations."

The 9 Konecranes RTGs on order are supplied with cable reels for electric operation. They are high-performance, 16-wheel RTGs with a lifting capacity of 40 tons, a stacking height of 1-over-6, and a stacking width of 6 plus truck lane wide. They will be equipped with Konecranes' Active Load Control system, which prevents container sway. The Auto-steering feature is included, which keeps the cranes on a pre-programmed, straight driving path. Furthermore, they will have Konecranes' TRUCONNECT® remote monitoring system.

This contract is part ofEcolifting, Konecranes' vision to minimize the carbon footprint of equipment for container terminals. From eco-optimizing diesel drives, to hybridization and fully electrified fleets, we will continue to do more with less.

A strong focus on customers and a commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

