Konecranes Oij : ' January-September 2021 interim report will be published on October 28, 2021

KONECRANES PLC PRESS RELEASE October 14, 2021 at 09:00 EEST

Konecranes' January-September 2021 interim report will be published on October 28, 2021

Konecranes will publish its January-September 2021 interim report on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at approximately 8:30 a.m. EEST. The report will be available on the company's website at www.konecranes.com after publishing.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 10:30 a.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The January-September 2021 interim report will be presented by President and CEO Rob Smith and CFO Teo Ottola. Questions may be presented at the end of the conference. The conference will be recorded, and an on-demand version of the conference will be published on the company´s website later during the day.

The teleconference can be joined and the live webcast watched through the following link:

https://cloud.webcast.fi/konecranes/2021_1028_konecranes_q3

The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to start of the conference.

Participant Passcode: 175433

The event can be also attended by calling one of the following phone numbers:

Location Phone number Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0360 Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6573 Germany +49 (0)69 2222 13426 France +33 (0)1 76 77 22 73 United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9104 United States +1 323-794-2095

KONECRANES PLC

Kiira Fröberg

Vice President, Investor Relations

FURTHER INFORMATION

Kiira Fröberg, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,500 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

