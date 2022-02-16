Konecranes Oij : Terminal in Valencia orders more Konecranes RTGs to strengthen fleet capacity

CSP Iberian Valencia Terminal, S.A.U. in Spain (Valencia Terminal) has ordered two Konecranes RTGs to strengthen the capacity of their RTG fleet. Valencia Terminal is a customer of long standing, with afleet of 39 Konecranes RTGs and support from the Konecranes Port Services hub in Valencia. This order was booked inOctober 2021 and the cranes will be delivered in Q3 2022.

The RTG cranes on order are similar to the Konecranes RTGs already operated by CSP Spain. They have a lifting capacity of 40.6t, lifting containers 1-over-5 high, 6 rows wide plus truck lane. They will have Stage V diesel gensets, fulfilling the latest EU emissions standards.

The General Manager of Valencia Terminal, Gustavo Ferrer, said: "We've been working with Konecranes for years. They have always followed through on their commitments with excellent local support. This is very important to us. I look forward to receiving the new Konecranes RTGs - they'll be reliable and productive and help us to drive our business forward."

