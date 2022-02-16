Log in
Konecranes Oij : Terminal in Valencia orders more Konecranes RTGs to strengthen fleet capacity

CSP Iberian Valencia Terminal, S.A.U. in Spain (Valencia Terminal) has ordered two Konecranes RTGs to strengthen the capacity of their RTG fleet. Valencia Terminal is a customer of long standing, with afleet of 39 Konecranes RTGs and support from the Konecranes Port Services hub in Valencia. This order was booked inOctober 2021 and the cranes will be delivered in Q3 2022.

The RTG cranes on order are similar to the Konecranes RTGs already operated by CSP Spain. They have a lifting capacity of 40.6t, lifting containers 1-over-5 high, 6 rows wide plus truck lane. They will have Stage V diesel gensets, fulfilling the latest EU emissions standards.

The General Manager of Valencia Terminal, Gustavo Ferrer, said: "We've been working with Konecranes for years. They have always followed through on their commitments with excellent local support. This is very important to us. I look forward to receiving the new Konecranes RTGs - they'll be reliable and productive and help us to drive our business forward."

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

Further information:

Darryn Scheepers, Sales Manager regional sales EMEA, Konecranes Port Solutions

Email:darryn.scheepers@konecranes.comor phone:+34 664 802 858

This press release is available at our website konecranes.com

About Konecranes

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2021 Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,600 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

Disclaimer

Konecranes Oyj published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 11:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
