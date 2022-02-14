Log in
Konecranes Oij : delivers additional hybrid RTG to Norfolk Southern's terminal in Chicago

02/14/2022
Norfolk Southern Corporation in the USA has ordered one additional Konecranes hybrid RTG for their Landers Intermodal Yard in Chicago, IL. The order was booked in December 2021 and the crane will be delivered in December 2022.

Norfolk Southern has been a Konecranes customer since 2020. The corporation has served American railroads for nearly two centuries, and as a premier transportation company it serves every major container port in the eastern United States.

The new hybrid RTG will work intermodal rail tracks with a high degree of eco-efficiency thanks to its hybrid drive.

Hybrid Konecranes RTGs are operated with electrical power from both the battery and diesel generator. During normal use, power is drawn exclusively from the battery. During peak use, power is drawn from the battery and diesel generator in parallel. Energy from braking is saved and used to recharge the battery. The hybrid RTG for Landers Yard will be equipped with Konecranes' Auto-Steering smart feature, keeping the RTG on a pre-programmed path, easing the work of the operator. It can stack containers 1-over-3.

This contract is part of Ecolifting,Konecranes' vision to minimize the footprint and improve the handprint of equipment for container terminals. From eco-optimizing diesel drives, to hybridization and fully electrified fleets, we will continue to do more with less.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

Further information:

Alan Garcia, Sales Manager, Region Americas, Konecranes Port Solutions

Email:alan.garcia@konecranes.comor phone: +1 (813) 240-4103

This press release is available at our website konecranes.com

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2021, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,600 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

Disclaimer

Konecranes Oyj published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 13:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 158 M 3 602 M 3 602 M
Net income 2021 136 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2021 551 M 629 M 629 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 2,95%
Capitalization 2 667 M 3 042 M 3 042 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 16 573
Free-Float 74,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 33,70 €
Average target price 49,78 €
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teo Juhani Ottola Deputy CEO, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Carl Christoph Eric Vitzthum von Eckstädt Chairman
Laura Sarkkinen Manager-IT Communications
Terhi Tenkanen Director-Technologies & Data to Knowledge
Juha Anttila Portfolio Management Office-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONECRANES OIJ-4.15%3 042
PACCAR, INC.5.16%32 233
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION1.74%25 045
KUBOTA CORPORATION-5.35%24 847
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-15.95%23 931
KOMATSU LTD.6.79%23 459