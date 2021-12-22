Log in
    KCR   FI0009005870

KONECRANES OIJ

(KCR)
  Report
Konecranes Oij : receives 6 order in 5 years for additional AGVs to CTA in Hamburg

12/22/2021 | 03:13am EST
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), a leading European port and transport logistics company, has ordered an additional 11 Konecranes Gottwald automated guided vehicles (AGVs) for operations at its Container Terminal Altenwerder (CTA) in Hamburg. They were ordered under a frame agreement with Konecranes and are part of a long-term project to replace old diesel-electric AGVs with new ones powered by lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. The order was booked in September 2021, with delivery in early 2023. When they arrive, the total number of Li-ion AGVs on-site will be 95.

Based in Hamburg, Germany, the core business of HHLA is container handling in seaports and container transport between ports, as well as a broad spectrum of port, consulting and other services. Using advanced technology and a high level of automation, their CTA terminal in Hamburg is the world's first container facility to be certified climate-neutral.

"This AGV renewal program is a big part of how we are taking responsibility to protect the environment. The transition to purely electric drive technology gives us the opportunity to charge the AGV batteries with electricity from renewable energy sources." says Thomas Förster, Head of Terminal Technology, CTA.

The 11 Konecranes Gottwald AGVs on order are software-controlled container transporters that travel between the quay cranes and container storage yard. They have an optimized design with low vehicle weight while providing high load capacities. Their Li-ion batteries provide cost-effectiveness combined with low environmental impact. When power storage is low, they replenish their batteries by driving into any one of the 18 automated charging system (ACS) stations located around the terminal for fast charging.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

Further information:

Axel Werner, System Project Manager, Port Solutions, Konecranes

Email: axel.werner@konecranes.comor phone: +4921171023470

This press release is available at our website konecranes.com

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,500 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

Disclaimer

Konecranes Oyj published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 08:12:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 166 M 3 568 M 3 568 M
Net income 2021 130 M 146 M 146 M
Net Debt 2021 570 M 642 M 642 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 2 727 M 3 073 M 3 073 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 16 540
Free-Float 74,5%
Technical analysis trends KONECRANES OIJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 34,46 €
Average target price 48,94 €
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Robinson Smith President & Chief Executive Officer
Teo Juhani Ottola Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Carl Christoph Eric Vitzthum von Eckstädt Chairman
Laura Sarkkinen Manager-IT Communications
Terhi Tenkanen Director-Technologies & Data to Knowledge
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONECRANES OIJ19.74%3 073
PACCAR, INC.-4.82%28 948
EPIROC AB (PUBL)193.75%27 439
KUBOTA CORPORATION11.64%26 424
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION10.74%24 677
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.40.42%24 418