Konecranes Oij : receives 6 order in 5 years for additional AGVs to CTA in Hamburg

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), a leading European port and transport logistics company, has ordered an additional 11 Konecranes Gottwald automated guided vehicles (AGVs) for operations at its Container Terminal Altenwerder (CTA) in Hamburg. They were ordered under a frame agreement with Konecranes and are part of a long-term project to replace old diesel-electric AGVs with new ones powered by lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. The order was booked in September 2021, with delivery in early 2023. When they arrive, the total number of Li-ion AGVs on-site will be 95.

Based in Hamburg, Germany, the core business of HHLA is container handling in seaports and container transport between ports, as well as a broad spectrum of port, consulting and other services. Using advanced technology and a high level of automation, their CTA terminal in Hamburg is the world's first container facility to be certified climate-neutral.

"This AGV renewal program is a big part of how we are taking responsibility to protect the environment. The transition to purely electric drive technology gives us the opportunity to charge the AGV batteries with electricity from renewable energy sources." says Thomas Förster, Head of Terminal Technology, CTA.

The 11 Konecranes Gottwald AGVs on order are software-controlled container transporters that travel between the quay cranes and container storage yard. They have an optimized design with low vehicle weight while providing high load capacities. Their Li-ion batteries provide cost-effectiveness combined with low environmental impact. When power storage is low, they replenish their batteries by driving into any one of the 18 automated charging system (ACS) stations located around the terminal for fast charging.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

Further information:

Axel Werner, System Project Manager, Port Solutions, Konecranes

Email: axel.werner@konecranes.comor phone: +4921171023470

This press release is available at our website konecranes.com

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,500 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).