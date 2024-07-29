In Q1 2024, Germany's Algeco GmbH ordered five Konecranes E-VER electric forklifts fitted with modified spreaders to handle special containers used to construct modular buildings. The forklifts will be delivered to Algeco's facilities in Paderborn and Stockstadt in Q3 2024.

Algeco is a global leader in modular construction. They make special room-like containers that can be assembled into housing, office and classroom spaces, and have been using tailored Konecranes forklifts to handle these units for many years Algeco ordered the E-VER electric forklifts to both enhance capacity as well as reduce emissions from its operations.

"Because our modular building concept is based around sustainability, we've always striven to minimize emissions. The Konecranes E-VERs we ordered are a fully electric version of our other Konecranes forklifts, and we're confident they will deliver the same high performance and increase our productivity even more," says Dominik Jungmann, Fleet and Logistics Manager, Algeco.

"Algeco is already operating a fleet of 23 Konecranes 12-ton forklifts, and this new order proves the strength and versatility of the E-VER in specialist applications, all on electric power. We're pleased our technology and expertise will play a role in helping Algeco expand its business even further," says Hans-Jürgen Haupt, Sales Manager, Lift Trucks, Konecranes.

The order is for five Konecranes E-VER 12-1200C forklifts with a fully-electric driveline and a capacity of 12 tons. Each machine has been specially adapted with inverted forks, a reinforced mast and more counterweight than a standard forklift to keep them stable while stacking 7-ton modular containers up to three high. A short wheelbase gives them a smaller turning radius, making them highly maneuverable in tight spaces. A special customized spreader handles containers from 2.9 to 6.1 meters long and from 2.2 to 2.8 meters wide.

A lithium-ion battery pack offers high energy efficiency, fast charging and zero tailpipe emissions. With no heat, no oil and few moving parts, electric forklifts require less maintenance and produce less chemical waste. Optimized weight distribution ensures smooth operation, easy maneuverability and faster acceleration with or without a load. Plentiful sensors for rapid diagnostics and reliable functioning allow the driver to focus on moving every load safely and efficiently from an ergonomic cabin built for comfort and clear, unobstructed visibility in all directions. A joystick offers intuitive control over the mast and the spreader, while the speed of the truck has been limited to 10 km/h for general operations and 5 km/h for lifts above 5m, to ensure safety and stability at all times in the unpredictable conditions of a busy construction site.

This order is part ofEcolifting™, Konecranes' vision to increase its handprint - meaning the beneficial environmental impact that can be achieved with our product and service portfolio - while reducing customers' carbon footprints. From eco-optimizing diesel drives, to hybridization and fully-electrified fleets, we will continue to do more with less.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a material handling industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

