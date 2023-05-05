Konecranes Oyj : Khalifa Port continues expansion with order for 20 Konecranes Noell RTGs

CMA Terminals Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi has ordered 20 Konecranes Noell Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes for a new container terminal in Khalifa Port scheduled to open in 2025. Fourteen of the RTGs will be delivered by the end of 2024, and the last six will be delivered by April 2025. This order was booked in Q1 of 2023.

The new container terminal will be an important addition to Khalifa Port, which has grown impressively since its inauguration in 2012. For the inauguration and in the years since, Konecranes has supplied a total of 106 Automated RMG (ARMG) cranes and 28 Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers to Abu Dhabi Terminals (ADT).



CMA Terminals Khalifa Port was looking for high-performance, reliable RTGs with a low total cost of ownership. They found this optimum balance in the Konecranes Noell RTG. Adel Issa, Sales Manager, Port Solutions, Konecranes said: "The Konecranes Noell RTGs ordered by CMA Terminals Khalifa Port will be manually operated and electric, powered by busbars."

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2022, Group sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. The Group has approximately 16,600 employees in around 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).