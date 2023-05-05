Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Konecranes Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KCR   FI0009005870

KONECRANES OYJ

(KCR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:47:27 2023-05-05 am EDT
36.98 EUR   +0.96%
05/04Konecranes Gets EUR130 Million Order for 36 Automated Stacking Cranes
MT
05/03Port of Virginia announces over EUR 130 million investment in 36 Konecranes Automated Stacking Cranes to improve capacity and efficiency
AQ
05/03Konecranes Plc - Managers' transactions - Pauli Anttila
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Konecranes Oyj : Khalifa Port continues expansion with order for 20 Konecranes Noell RTGs

05/05/2023 | 03:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CMA Terminals Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi has ordered 20 Konecranes Noell Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes for a new container terminal in Khalifa Port scheduled to open in 2025. Fourteen of the RTGs will be delivered by the end of 2024, and the last six will be delivered by April 2025. This order was booked in Q1 of 2023.

The new container terminal will be an important addition to Khalifa Port, which has grown impressively since its inauguration in 2012. For the inauguration and in the years since, Konecranes has supplied a total of 106 Automated RMG (ARMG) cranes and 28 Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers to Abu Dhabi Terminals (ADT).

CMA Terminals Khalifa Port was looking for high-performance, reliable RTGs with a low total cost of ownership. They found this optimum balance in the Konecranes Noell RTG. Adel Issa, Sales Manager, Port Solutions, Konecranes said: "The Konecranes Noell RTGs ordered by CMA Terminals Khalifa Port will be manually operated and electric, powered by busbars."

This order is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes' vision to increase the beneficial environmental impact that can be achieved with our product and service portfolio by reducing customers' carbon footprints. From eco-optimizing diesel drives, to hybridization and fully-electrified fleets, we will continue to do more with less.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

For a concise overview of Konecranes' business, please clickhere. Konecranes' Port Solutions overview can be foundhere. For a useful glossary of crane and lifting terms, please clickhere.

More information:
Svend Videbaek, Marketing Specialist, Port Cranes, Konecranes
Email:svend.videbaek@konecranes.comor phone +358 407293953

This release can be found onKonecranes.com.

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2022, Group sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. The Group has approximately 16,600 employees in around 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Konecranes Oyj published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 07:18:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KONECRANES OYJ
05/04Konecranes Gets EUR130 Million Order for 36 Automated Stacking Cranes
MT
05/03Port of Virginia announces over EUR 130 million investment in 36 Konecranes Automated S..
AQ
05/03Konecranes Plc - Managers' transactions - Pauli Anttila
AQ
05/03Konecranes Plc - Managers' transactions - Pasi Laine
AQ
05/03Konecranes Plc - Managers' transactions - Ulf Liljedahl
AQ
05/03Konecranes Plc - Managers' transactions - Niko Mokkila
AQ
05/03Konecranes Plc - Managers' transactions - Gun Nilsson
AQ
05/03Konecranes Plc - Managers' transactions - Päivi Rekonen-Fleischer
AQ
05/03Konecranes Plc - Managers' transactions - Helene Svahn
AQ
05/03Konecranes Plc - Managers' transactions - Christoph Vitzthum
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KONECRANES OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 927 M 4 321 M 4 321 M
Net income 2023 229 M 252 M 252 M
Net Debt 2023 556 M 611 M 611 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,6x
Yield 2023 3,87%
Capitalization 2 901 M 3 192 M 3 192 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 16 579
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart KONECRANES OYJ
Duration : Period :
Konecranes Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONECRANES OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 36,63 €
Average target price 37,14 €
Spread / Average Target 1,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Svensson President & Chief Executive Officer
Teo Juhani Ottola Chief Financial Officer
Carl Christoph Eric Vitzthum von Eckstädt Chairman
Juha Pankakoski Executive Vice President-Technologies
Laura Sarkkinen Manager-IT Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONECRANES OYJ27.36%3 192
PACCAR, INC.8.56%37 085
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-1.19%25 898
KOMATSU LTD.17.18%23 773
EPIROC AB (PUBL)8.30%23 020
EXOR N.V.8.93%18 853
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer