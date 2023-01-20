Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Konecranes Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KCR   FI0009005870

KONECRANES OYJ

(KCR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:59:33 2023-01-20 am EST
30.51 EUR   +1.06%
03:11aKonecranes Oyj : to expand its port cranes presence in India with Larsen & Toubro licensing agreement
PU
01/19Konecranes' Financial statement release 2022 will be published on February 2, 2023
AQ
2022Port in Bahamas orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane to raise productivity and eco-efficiency
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Konecranes Oyj : to expand its port cranes presence in India with Larsen & Toubro licensing agreement

01/20/2023 | 03:11am EST
Konecranes and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a large Indian multinational company, have signed a licensing agreement for the manufacturing and distribution of Konecranes port cranes in India, expanding Konecranes' footprint in this dynamic market. The first products have been sold under this agreement: two shipyard jib cranes will be delivered to the Cochin Shipyard in Cochin, Kerala province.

The agreement between Konecranes and L&T's Minerals & Metals business unit covers manually operated Ship-to-Shore cranes, Rubber-Tired Gantry cranes and Rail-Mounted Gantry cranes across Konecranes' brand portfolio. Konecranes shipyard cranes are also included. After-sales support will be done by Konecranes and L&T in cooperation.

The agreement joins two highly reputable brands in India. The arrangement will help both L&T and Konecranes to smoothly introduce technologically superior and proven products and services to the Indian ports and shipyard market. It will also support the Indian government's Make in India initiative and meanwhile, Konecranes will be able to grow the brand presence of its ports offering in India.

The first order under this agreement was from Cochin Shipyard for two shipyard jib cranes, received in November of 2022. The cranes are level-luffing, single-boom jib cranes, the first with a 75t lifting capacity and 85m outreach, and the second with a 40t lifting capacity and 75m outreach. L&T will manufacture them at its Kanchipuram factory in Tamil Nadu province using design and components from Konecranes, with Konecranes supervising the entire delivery. The cranes will be delivered within 24 months to the Cochin Shipyard.

"This agreement will broaden the reach of Konecranes port cranes in India, a dynamic market with great potential. We look forward to working with L&T to build a customer base that will benefit from our specialist expertise and global service network. We are pleased that the agreement is already rolling with the shipyard crane order from Cochin Port," said Shyam Pathak, Sales Director South Asia for Port Solutions, Konecranes.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

Further information:
Shyam Pathak, Sales Director South Asia for Port Solutions, Konecranes
Email: [email protected]or phone +91 20 67191504

This press release is available at our website konecranes.com

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2021 Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,500 employees in approximately 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Konecranes Oyj published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 08:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 347 M 3 612 M 3 612 M
Net income 2022 141 M 152 M 152 M
Net Debt 2022 655 M 707 M 707 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 4,18%
Capitalization 2 390 M 2 580 M 2 580 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 16 527
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart KONECRANES OYJ
Duration : Period :
Konecranes Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONECRANES OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 30,19 €
Average target price 32,21 €
Spread / Average Target 6,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Svensson President & Chief Executive Officer
Teo Juhani Ottola Chief Financial Officer
Carl Christoph Eric Vitzthum von Eckstädt Chairman
Laura Sarkkinen Manager-IT Communications
Terhi Tenkanen Director-Technologies & Data to Knowledge
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONECRANES OYJ4.97%2 580
PACCAR, INC.0.78%34 085
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG0.54%25 848
EPIROC AB (PUBL)9.03%22 994
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.4.30%22 507
KOMATSU LTD.3.09%21 829