Konecranes Oyj : to provide Guyana's first mobile harbor cranes to support Port of Georgetown's growth
PU
02:01aKonecranes Employee Share Savings Plan 2019 - directed share issue
AQ
02/20Konecranes Plc - Managers' transactions - Teo Ottola
AQ
Konecranes Oyj : to provide Guyana's first mobile harbor cranes to support Port of Georgetown's growth

02/22/2023
In Q3 2022, two port operating companies in Guyana - Muneshwers Ltd. and John Fernandes Ltd. - made a joint order for two Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes to build up cargo handling terminals in the capital Georgetown. When the cranes arrive in Q2 2023 they will be the very first mobile harbor cranes in Guyana, and Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes will be present in all the coastal states of South America.

The family-owned John Fernandes Ltd. and Muneshwers Ltd. are working together to build a regional cargo hub for the common good of Guyana. They have purchased two Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes that will be able to handle "gearless" ships, that is, ships that do not have their own onboard loading/unloading equipment. This will be a first for Guyana, making the Port of Georgetown able to receive a much wider variety of cargo ships that can also be much larger. Their new cranes will have the latest technology to maximize productivity, with the flexibility to handle both containers and general cargo on the quay while minimizing fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

"As we planned our hub, it soon became clear that the right equipment for us was mobile harbor cranes, and we made site visits to Jamaica and Florida where we could see cranes of different brands in action at customer sites," says Robin Muneshwer, CEO of Muneshwers Ltd.

"Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes impressed us with their performance, reliability, and robustness as well as their outstanding eco-efficiency. Their special hybrid drive offers us both performance peaks in fast and heavy cargo handling and fuel saving options," says Philip Fernandes, CEO of John Fernandes Ltd.

The two cranes are Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6 Mobile Harbor Cranes, with a working radius of 49 m and a capacity of 125 t to serve container ships up to Panamax class. They will be used for container handling mainly, but their flexibility allows them to handle general cargo when needed. Strong lifting capacity curves, improved handling rates and a high classification ensures a long service life. The cranes use the innovative Konecranes hybrid drive, which consists of a modern diesel engine paired with an ultracapacitor that can be recharged by energy recovered from lowering and braking motions. This gives the power needed for peak performance, while saving fuel when moving lighter loads.

"We're proud that John Fernandes Ltd and Muneshwers Ltd have chosen Konecranes to provide the first mobile harbor cranes in Guyana. It's a true milestone in the development of professional cargo handling for both Guyana and Konecranes," says Andreas Moeller, Senior Sales Manager, Americas, Port Solutions, Konecranes.

This order is a prime example of Ecolifting, Konecranes' continuous work to decrease the carbon footprints of our customers. From eco-optimizing diesel drives, to hybridization and fully-electrified fleets, we will continue to do more with less.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

Further information:
Andreas Moeller, Senior Sales Manager, Americas, Port Solutions, Konecranes
Email: andreas.moeller@konecranes.com or phone: +49 211 7102 3765

This press release is available at our websitekonecranes.com

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2022, Group sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. The Group has approximately 16,500 employees in around 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

Disclaimer

Konecranes Oyj published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 08:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
