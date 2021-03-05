Konecranes : Annual Report 2020 published

KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE March 5, 2021 at 12:00 EET

Konecranes Plc's Annual Report 2020 published

Konecranes Plc's Annual Report 2020 has been published today. The Annual Report is available in English, Finnish and Swedish.

The Annual Report 2020 has been produced as an online version and consists of three separate reports: Annual Review, Governance and Financial Review, and Sustainability Report. The Governance and Financial Review includes the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report, the Board of Director's Report and the Financial Statements.

The Financial Statements are published for the first time in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The Financial Review is available separately in XHTML format and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

The Annual Review, Governance and Financial Review as well as the Sustainability Report are attached to this release as PDF files and the Financial Statements as an XHTML file. All documents are also available at https://investors.konecranes.com/annual_report_2020.

KONECRANES PLC

Kiira Fröberg

Vice President, Investor Relations

FURTHER INFORMATION

Kiira Fröberg,

Vice President, Investor Relations,

tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,900 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

