Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Konecranes Plc    KCR   FI0009005870

KONECRANES PLC

(KCR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/05 06:09:26 am
35.99 EUR   -0.91%
05:57aKONECRANES  : Annual Report 2020 published
PU
05:01aKONECRANES PLC  : 's Annual Report 2020 published
AQ
03/01KONECRANES PLC  : - Managers' transactions - Janne Martin
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Konecranes : Annual Report 2020 published

03/05/2021 | 05:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE March 5, 2021 at 12:00 EET

Konecranes Plc's Annual Report 2020 published

Konecranes Plc's Annual Report 2020 has been published today. The Annual Report is available in English, Finnish and Swedish.

The Annual Report 2020 has been produced as an online version and consists of three separate reports: Annual Review, Governance and Financial Review, and Sustainability Report. The Governance and Financial Review includes the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report, the Board of Director's Report and the Financial Statements.

The Financial Statements are published for the first time in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The Financial Review is available separately in XHTML format and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

The Annual Review, Governance and Financial Review as well as the Sustainability Report are attached to this release as PDF files and the Financial Statements as an XHTML file. All documents are also available at https://investors.konecranes.com/annual_report_2020.

KONECRANES PLC

Kiira Fröberg
Vice President, Investor Relations

FURTHER INFORMATION
Kiira Fröberg,
Vice President, Investor Relations,
tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,900 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.konecranes.com

Downloads

Disclaimer

Konecranes Oyj published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 10:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KONECRANES PLC
05:57aKONECRANES  : Annual Report 2020 published
PU
05:01aKONECRANES PLC  : 's Annual Report 2020 published
AQ
03/01KONECRANES PLC  : - Managers' transactions - Janne Martin
AQ
03/01KONECRANES PLC  : - Managers' transactions - Teo Ottola
AQ
03/01KONECRANES PLC  : - Managers' transactions - Sirpa Poitsalo
AQ
03/01KONECRANES  : Notice to the annual general meeting of konecranes plc
AQ
02/26KONECRANES  : Scoops Up Maintenance Deal with Swedish State-Owned Miner LKAB
MT
02/26KONECRANES  : Europe's largest iron ore producer LKAB picks Konecranes for Servi..
PU
02/26KONECRANES  : Europe's largest iron ore producer LKAB picks Konecranes for Servi..
AQ
02/19KONECRANES PLC  : - Managers' transactions - Topi Tiitola
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 096 M 3 702 M 3 702 M
Net income 2020 109 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2020 695 M 830 M 830 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
Yield 2020 4,14%
Capitalization 2 874 M 3 462 M 3 436 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 16 862
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart KONECRANES PLC
Duration : Period :
Konecranes Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONECRANES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 40,04 €
Last Close Price 36,32 €
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Robinson Smith President & Chief Executive Officer
Teo Juhani Ottola Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Carl Christoph Eric Vitzthum von Eckstädt Chairman
Ari Kiviniitty Chief Technology Officer
Laura Sarkkinen Manager-IT Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONECRANES PLC26.20%3 462
PACCAR, INC.7.09%32 057
KOMATSU LTD.15.71%28 644
KUBOTA CORPORATION4.06%26 307
EPIROC AB16.97%24 580
KNORR-BREMSE AG-5.61%20 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ