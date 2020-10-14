Log in
Konecranes : rsquo; January-September 2020 interim report will be published on October 28, 2020

10/14/2020 | 03:50am EDT

KONECRANES PLC PRESS RELEASE October 14, 2020 at 09:00 EEST

Konecranes' January-September 2020 interim report will be published on October 28, 2020

Konecranes will publish its January-September 2020 interim report on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Finnish time. The report will be available on the company's website at www.konecranes.com after publishing.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 10:30 a.m. EET. The event will be held in English. The January-September 2020 interim report will be presented by President and CEO Rob Smith and CFO Teo Ottola. Questions may be presented at the end of the conference. The conference will be recorded, and an on-demand version of the conference will be published on the company´s website later during the day.

One can join the teleconference and watch the live webcast through the following link:
https://cloud.webcast.fi/konecranes/konecranes_2020_1028_q3/

The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to start of the conference.

Participant Passcode: 986738

It is also possible to attend the event by calling one of the following phone numbers:

Location Phone number
Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0360
Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6573
Germany +49 (0)89 2030 31236
France +33 (0)1 76 77 22 73
United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9104
United States +1 323-794-2095

KONECRANES PLC
Kiira Fröberg
Vice President, Investor Relations

FURTHER INFORMATION
Kiira Fröberg, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2019, Group sales totaled EUR 3.33 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 17,300 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.konecranes.com

Disclaimer

Konecranes Oyj published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 07:49:08 UTC

