Konecranes : rsquo; January-September 2020 interim report will be published on October 28, 2020

Konecranes' January-September 2020 interim report will be published on October 28, 2020

Konecranes will publish its January-September 2020 interim report on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Finnish time. The report will be available on the company's website at www.konecranes.com after publishing.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 10:30 a.m. EET. The event will be held in English. The January-September 2020 interim report will be presented by President and CEO Rob Smith and CFO Teo Ottola. Questions may be presented at the end of the conference. The conference will be recorded, and an on-demand version of the conference will be published on the company´s website later during the day.

One can join the teleconference and watch the live webcast through the following link:

https://cloud.webcast.fi/konecranes/konecranes_2020_1028_q3/

The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to start of the conference.

Participant Passcode: 986738

It is also possible to attend the event by calling one of the following phone numbers:

Location Phone number

Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0360

Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6573

Germany +49 (0)89 2030 31236

France +33 (0)1 76 77 22 73

United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9104

United States +1 323-794-2095

KONECRANES PLC

Kiira Fröberg

Vice President, Investor Relations

FURTHER INFORMATION

Kiira Fröberg, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2019, Group sales totaled EUR 3.33 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 17,300 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

