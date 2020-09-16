Log in
Konecranes : wins order for two more mobile harbor cranes from ZHD Stevedores in the Netherlands

09/16/2020 | 03:25am EDT

In July 2020, ZHD Stevedores (ZHD) ordered two eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes for their operations in the Netherlands - one for Dordrecht and one for Moerdijk. With delivery in February and commissioning by the end of March 2021, the cranes will handle dry bulk, steel coils, breakbulk and containers.

Established in 1968, ZHD Stevedores is a privately owned, independent stevedoring company with over 50 years of stevedoring experience. Active in the so-called Rotterdam-Rijnmond area, ZHD operates terminals (including open and covered storage) in the ports of Dordrecht and Moerdijk. ZHD also renders floating stevedoring services in the Port of Rotterdam.

Today, this fourth-generation family business handles cargo from ships of all sizes. In order to maintain its continuing success in one of the largest port regions in the world, ZHD regularly renews its equipment to improve their technology and competitiveness. ZHD is already operating several Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes. The present investment is made to both further improve services towards customers as well as to further comply with future environmental requirements.

'Exactly 20 years ago, we ordered our first legacy Gottwald mobile harbor crane - a HMK 300 EG,' says Alain Bornet, Managing Director of ZHD Stevedores. 'This crane has served us well, but it's time to get a replacement. We already have two Model 6 cranes, one of which is placed on a self-propelled pontoon and has been constructed and engineered as a one-of-a-kind 50-ton floating crane called 'Ahoy 50'. We believe an investment in two more cranes is the right answer to our growing operations. The cranes have proven to be durable, high-performance machines and have really helped to build our business. So, it was logical for us to rely on Konecranes again to expand our capacity.'

The two new Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 mobile harbor cranes are the G HMK 6407 B variant in a four-rope grab configuration for dry bulk handling. With a maximum lifting capacity of 100 tons, they are suitable to handle steel coils, breakbulk and containers. Both cranes will be prepared for operations on a pontoon, a modification that provides the versatility needed for multiterminal and multimodal operations. Furthermore, they have different propping bases allowing the crane to be placed and operated in narrow spaces.

Both cranes feature advanced mobile harbor crane drive technology from Konecranes that meets EU Stage V emission standards. Additionally, the cranes are prepared for connection to an external power supply, providing ZHD maximum flexibility in terms of energy source and points of operation.

The cranes are also equipped with the latest Konecranes digital services such as web reporting and bidirectional remote access that allows ZHD to share crane data in order to improve performance and maintenance work.

'We have been collaborating very intensively to achieve as much operational flexibility as possible. The outcome is very impressive. This joint effort proves the strength of our customer relationship with ZHD,' says Alexandros Stogianidis, Director Sales Benelux for Konecranes Port Solutions. 'They use our equipment to boost their productivity, improve their eco-efficiency and add flexibility to their stevedoring business. We look forward to their future success as we continue to work together.'

With this transaction, ZHD and Konecranes have further consolidated their cooperation into the future and are therefore confident that they will further optimize their mutual services.

Further information:
Alexandros Stogianidis, Director Sales Benelux, Konecranes Port Solutions
Email: [email protected] or phone: +32 3 546 4508

This press release is available at the website konecranes.com

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2019, Group sales totaled EUR 3.33 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 17,300 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

