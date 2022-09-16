Kong Sun : Interim Report 2022

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the board of directors (the "Board"), I hereby present the interim results of Kong Sun Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

In the first half of 2022, under the guidance of the goal of "peaked carbon and carbon neutrality", governments at all levels in China continued to strengthen policy support for the development of solar power industry. Nine departments including the National Development and Reform Commission jointly issued the "Plan for Renewable Energy Development for the 14th Five-Year", setting a target that by 2025, the total consumption of renewable energy will account for approximately 18% of primary energy consumption, the annual power generation of renewable energy will reach approximately 3.3 trillion kilowatt-hour ("kWh"), and the power generation of wind power and solar power will double. The National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration issued the Opinions on Improving the System, Mechanism and Policy Measures for the Green Energy and Low-Carbon Transformation, which proposed to promote the construction of an energy supply system with clean and low-carbon energy as the main body, and accelerate the construction of large-scale wind power and photovoltaic power bases with focus on desert and Gobi areas.

In the first half of 2022, the Group continued to adopt a steady and pragmatic business strategy in endeavouring to improve the efficiency of the power stations, actively adjusting its asset structure, and focusing on exploring business transformation, to effectively lower its gearing ratio and operating expenses. The Group has 14 grid-connected solar power plants in Shaanxi, Anhui, Zhejiang, Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Hubei and Shanxi in China. As at 30 June 2022, the Group had a total installed capacity of 389.8 megawatt ("MW"), and a total annual power generation capacity of approximately 288,885 megawatt-hour ("MWh") in the first half of 2022. Meanwhile, the Group actively expanded its solar power generation and wind power operation and maintenance services business, and continued to develop its technology finance business such as Internet micro-lending, while persisted to explore other investment opportunities in the clean energy industry. In the first half of 2022, the Group recorded a revenue of approximately RMB285,000,000 and gross profit of approximately RMB131,000,000. As at 30 June 2022, the Group's total liabilities amounted to approximately RMB2,950,000,000, representing a decrease of approximately RMB1,523,000,000 as compared to that of 31 December 2021.