Kong Sun : SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS FROM JANUARY TO MARCH 2021
04/08/2021 | 08:36am EDT
KONG SUN HOLDINGS LIMITED
江 山 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(STOCK CODE:295)
SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME
OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS FROM JANUARY TO MARCH 2021
This announcement is made by Kong Sun Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', collectively with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group. The board of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company (the ''Board'') announces that, according to the Company's preliminary operating statistics currently available, the solar power plants owned by the Group have generated electricity in an aggregate volume of approximately 373,132 megawatt-hour (''MWh'') from January to March 2021, as compared with the aggregate volume of electricity generated from the corresponding power plants for the corresponding period last year in the amount of approximately 335,598 MWh. The total installed capacity of the Group was 1,158.8 megawatts as at 31 March 2021.
Set forth below is the further breakdown of the electricity generated by the solar power plants owned by the Group (by geographical locations).
Approximate
Aggregate Volume
Approximate
of Electricity
Aggregate Volume
Generated from
of Electricity
the Corresponding
Number of Solar
Generated
Power Plants
Power Plants
form January
form January
as at 31 March
to March
to March
Province
2021
2021
2020
(MWh)
(MWh)
Xinjiang
7
41,352
30,171
Gansu
5
59,969
56,122
Shaanxi
5
156,036
144,432
Inner Mongolia
1
3,797
4,086
Shanxi
1
5,357
3,993
Hebei
2
16,076
16,883
Henan
2
35,061
33,043
Shandong
1
6,139
5,636
Anhui
4
30,483
25,010
Zhejiang
1
4,488
3,776
Hubei
1
6,402
5,526
Qinghai
1
7,972
6,920
Total
31
373,132
335,598
Note: The figures provided herein are subject to rounding adjustments and will be subject to other possible adjustments due to accounting procedures.
Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are hereby reminded that the information provided above merely represents the preliminary statistics of operating performance of the solar power plants beneficially owned by the Group as of 31 March 2021 currently available to the management, and is by no means a representation or a basis of reference or calculation for the revenue or profit to be generated or derived by the Group or any financial performance of the Group as of 31 March 2021 or for the year ended 31 December 2020. Accordingly, shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By order of the Board
Kong Sun Holdings Limited
Mr. Jin Yanbing
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 8 April 2021
As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, Mr. Jin Yanbing and Mr. Qin Hongfu, one non-executive Director, Mr. Jiang Hengwen, and three independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Lang Wangkai, Ms. Wu Wennan and Mr. Xu Xiang.
Kong Sun Holdings Limited published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 12:35:01 UTC.