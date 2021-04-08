Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Kong Sun Holdings Limited    295   HK0000120151

KONG SUN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(295)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kong Sun : SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS FROM JANUARY TO MARCH 2021

04/08/2021 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KONG SUN HOLDINGS LIMITED

江 山 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 295)

SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME

OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS FROM JANUARY TO MARCH 2021

This announcement is made by Kong Sun Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', collectively with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group. The board of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company (the ''Board'') announces that, according to the Company's preliminary operating statistics currently available, the solar power plants owned by the Group have generated electricity in an aggregate volume of approximately 373,132 megawatt-hour (''MWh'') from January to March 2021, as compared with the aggregate volume of electricity generated from the corresponding power plants for the corresponding period last year in the amount of approximately 335,598 MWh. The total installed capacity of the Group was 1,158.8 megawatts as at 31 March 2021.

- 1 -

Set forth below is the further breakdown of the electricity generated by the solar power plants owned by the Group (by geographical locations).

Approximate

Aggregate Volume

Approximate

of Electricity

Aggregate Volume

Generated from

of Electricity

the Corresponding

Number of Solar

Generated

Power Plants

Power Plants

form January

form January

as at 31 March

to March

to March

Province

2021

2021

2020

(MWh)

(MWh)

Xinjiang

7

41,352

30,171

Gansu

5

59,969

56,122

Shaanxi

5

156,036

144,432

Inner Mongolia

1

3,797

4,086

Shanxi

1

5,357

3,993

Hebei

2

16,076

16,883

Henan

2

35,061

33,043

Shandong

1

6,139

5,636

Anhui

4

30,483

25,010

Zhejiang

1

4,488

3,776

Hubei

1

6,402

5,526

Qinghai

1

7,972

6,920

Total

31

373,132

335,598

Note: The figures provided herein are subject to rounding adjustments and will be subject to other possible adjustments due to accounting procedures.

Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are hereby reminded that the information provided above merely represents the preliminary statistics of operating performance of the solar power plants beneficially owned by the Group as of 31 March 2021 currently available to the management, and is by no means a representation or a basis of reference or calculation for the revenue or profit to be generated or derived by the Group or any financial performance of the Group as of 31 March 2021 or for the year ended 31 December 2020. Accordingly, shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Kong Sun Holdings Limited

Mr. Jin Yanbing

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 8 April 2021

- 2 -

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, Mr. Jin Yanbing and Mr. Qin Hongfu, one non-executive Director, Mr. Jiang Hengwen, and three independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Lang Wangkai, Ms. Wu Wennan and Mr. Xu Xiang.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Kong Sun Holdings Limited published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 12:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KONG SUN HOLDINGS LIMITED
08:36aKONG SUN  : Summary of electricity generation volume of solar power plants from ..
PU
05:22aEQS-NEWS  : Sun Hung Kai & Co. Launches Real Estate Debt Strategy with USUSD100m..
DJ
03/23KONG SUN  : Expects Loss of Up to $108 Million in 2020
MT
03/22EQS-NEWS  : Sun Hung Kai & Co. Commits Capital into European Alpha Fund Launched..
DJ
03/15KONG SUN  : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting of the company hel..
PU
03/09KONG SUN  : Solar Power Generation Output Jumps in January-February; Shares Rall..
MT
03/08KONG SUN  : Summary of electricity generation volume of solar power plants from ..
PU
03/01KONG SUN  : Change of independent non-executive director and composition of the ..
PU
02/26KONG SUN  : (1) very substantial disposal and (2) notice of extraordinary genera..
PU
02/26KONG SUN  : Form of proxy for the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 15..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 478 M 226 M 226 M
Net income 2020 -627 M -95,7 M -95,7 M
Net Debt 2020 6 551 M 1 000 M 1 000 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,15x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 195 M 183 M 182 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,25x
EV / Sales 2020 5,20x
Nbr of Employees 622
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart KONG SUN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kong Sun Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONG SUN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yan Bing Jin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hong Fu Qin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wen Nan Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Wang Kai Lang Independent Non-Executive Director
Xiang Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONG SUN HOLDINGS LIMITED5.56%183
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.10.28%73 451
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-18.20%21 306
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.28.03%15 710
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-0.13%7 321
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP8.02%5 497
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ