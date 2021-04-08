Kong Sun : SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS FROM JANUARY TO MARCH 2021

Set forth below is the further breakdown of the electricity generated by the solar power plants owned by the Group (by geographical locations).

Approximate Aggregate Volume Approximate of Electricity Aggregate Volume Generated from of Electricity the Corresponding Number of Solar Generated Power Plants Power Plants form January form January as at 31 March to March to March Province 2021 2021 2020 (MWh) (MWh) Xinjiang 7 41,352 30,171 Gansu 5 59,969 56,122 Shaanxi 5 156,036 144,432 Inner Mongolia 1 3,797 4,086 Shanxi 1 5,357 3,993 Hebei 2 16,076 16,883 Henan 2 35,061 33,043 Shandong 1 6,139 5,636 Anhui 4 30,483 25,010 Zhejiang 1 4,488 3,776 Hubei 1 6,402 5,526 Qinghai 1 7,972 6,920 Total 31 373,132 335,598

Note: The figures provided herein are subject to rounding adjustments and will be subject to other possible adjustments due to accounting procedures.

Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are hereby reminded that the information provided above merely represents the preliminary statistics of operating performance of the solar power plants beneficially owned by the Group as of 31 March 2021 currently available to the management, and is by no means a representation or a basis of reference or calculation for the revenue or profit to be generated or derived by the Group or any financial performance of the Group as of 31 March 2021 or for the year ended 31 December 2020. Accordingly, shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

