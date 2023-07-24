The Board of Directors of Kongsberg Automotive ASA (KA) has appointed Linda Nyquist-Evenrud as interim President effective July 25, 2023. Linda comes from the position as Executive Vice President of KA's Flow Control Systems (FCS) business unit and is part of the Executive Management. She brings more than 19 years of experience in the automotive industry, starting at KA as Sales Manager for Raufoss Couplings in 2008, advancing to Senior Vice President of the Couplings business unit in January 2017.

In September 2022, Linda was appointed the Executive Vice President FCS. Linda succeeds Joerg Buchheim who was appointed President of KA in January 2021.