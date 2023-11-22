Kongsberg Automotive ASA (OB:KOA) commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 95,142,313 shares, representing 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on

Kongsberg Automotive ASA (OB:KOA) commences share repurchases on November 17, 2023, under the program mandated by the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting held on June 6, 2023. As per the mandate, the company will repurchase up to 95,142,313 shares, representing 10% of its issued share capital. The company cannot acquire treasury shares if the aggregate nominal value of the portfolio of treasury shares after the acquisition exceeds 10% of the company's valid share capital at any given time. The shares will be repurchased at a price ranging between NOK 1 and NOK 15 per share. The program shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting in 2024, or June 30, 2024, at the latest. As at June 6, 2023, the company has 951,423,131 issued shares and 3,556,445 treasury shares.



On November 7, 2023, the company announces a share repurchase program. Under the program, the company will repurchase up to 2.5% of its issued share capital, for ?4.2 million. The purpose of the program is to reduce the share capital of the company. The company entered into an agreement with Danske Bank Group, to repurchase its own shares. The repurchases will commence on November 15, 2023, and will be valid till March 15, 2024.