Kongsberg Automotive : KOA - AGM 2022 Minutes PDF Document - 508 KB 06/02/2022 | 10:02am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PROTOKOLL FRA MINUTES OF ORDINÆR GENERALFORSAMLING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN I KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA Ordinær generalforsamling i Kongsberg Automotive ASA, org. nr. 942 593 821 ("Selskapet") ble avholdt den 2. juni 2022 kl. 10:00 (norsk tid) som et digitalt møte. Følgende saker ble behandlet: Åpning av generalforsamlingen av styrets leder

Den ordinære generalforsamlingen ble åpnet av styreleder, Firass Abi-Nassif. Registrering av møtende aksjonærer og aksjonærer representert ved fullmakt

Styreleder registrerte representerte aksjonærer, enten møtende selv eller ved fullmakt. 332 840 071 aksjer

var representert på den ordinære generalforsamlingen, hvilket representerer 31,72 % av det totale antall stemmeberettigede aksjer i Selskapet. Selskapet eier 5 627 920 egne aksjer, som det ikke kan stemmes for. En oversikt over representerte aksjonærer følger vedlagt protokollen som Vedlegg 1 . Det ble ikke fremsatt innsigelser mot oversikten.

I tillegg deltok følgende i møtet: Selskapets

administrerende direktør, Jörg Buchheim, økonomidirektør, Frank Heffter, juridisk direktør Jon Munthe, Selskapets revisor, Espen Johansen og leder av valgkomiteen, Tor Himberg-Larsen. Valg av møteleder og en person til å medundertegne protokollen

Advokat Simen Mejlænder ble valgt som møteleder og Dag Erik Rasmussen ble valgt til å medundertegne protokollen.

Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (1). Se Vedlegg 2 til protokollen. Godkjennelse av innkallingen og dagsorden The annual general meeting of Kongsberg Automotive ASA, business reg. no. 942 593 821 (the "Company") was held on 2 June 2022 at 10:00 hrs (Norwegian time) by way of a digital meeting. The following matters were considered: Opening of the Annual General Meeting by the Chairman of the Board

The annual general meeting was opened by the chairman of the board, Firass Abi-Nassif. Registration of attending shareholders and shares represented by proxy

The chairman of the board registered the attending shareholders, either attending in person, by advance vote or represented by proxy. 332,840,071 shares were represented at the annual general meeting, equal to 31.72% of the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company. The Company owns 5,627,920 treasury shares, which cannot be voted for. A record over represented shareholders is attached to the minutes as Appendix 1 . No objections were made to the record.

In addition, the following participated in the meeting: the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Jörg Buchheim, the Chief Financial Officer, Frank Heffter, General Counsel, Jon Munthe, the Company's auditor, Espen Johansen and the Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Tor Himberg-Larsen. Election of a chairperson of the meeting and a person to co-sign the minutes

Attorney at law Simen Mejlænder was elected as chairperson of the meeting and Dag Erik Rasmussen was elected to co-sign the minutes.

The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2 to the minutes Approval of the notice and the agenda Møteleder viste til at innkalling til generalforsamlingen datert 11. mai 2022 var sendt til alle aksjonærer med kjent adresse. Forslaget om gransking i innkallingens sak 16 er senere trukket av de to aksjonærene som fremsatte forslaget, og det ble derfor ikke lagt opp til behandling av sak 16. Innkallingen og agendaen for den ordinære generalforsamlingen ble godkjent. The chairperson referred to the notice of the general meeting dated 11 May 2022, which was sent to all shareholders with a known address. The proposal for investigation in item 16 of the notice has later been withdrawn by the two shareholders making the proposal, and, thus, item 16 was not included on the agenda. The notice and agenda of the annual general meeting were approved. 1/7 Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (1). Se Vedlegg 2til protokollen. Godkjennelse av årsregnskapet og årsberetningen for 2021 for morselskapet og konsernet, herunder allokering av årsresultatet og behandling av redegjørelsen for foretaksstyring

Møteleder viste til forslaget fra Styret i innkallingen.

I tråd med forslaget fra Styret fattet den ordinære generalforsamlingen følgende vedtak:

Den ordinære generalforsamlingen godkjente konsernets og morselskapets regnskaper for 2021 i tråd med Styrets forslag. Årsberetningen ble godkjent. Den ordinære generalforsamlingen besluttet at det ikke skulle utbetales utbytte for 2021.

Den ordinære generalforsamlingen disponerte Kongsberg Automotive ASAs årsresultat som følger: Overført til opptjent egenkapital EUR 16,3 millioner.

Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (1). Se Vedlegg 2 til protokollen.

Møteleder viste til Selskapets redegjørelse for foretaksstyring. Det ble ikke fremsatt innsigelser mot redegjørelsen. Godkjennelse av honorar til revisor

Møteleder viste til forslaget fra Styret i innkallingen.

I tråd med forslaget fra Styret fattet den ordinære generalforsamlingen følgende vedtak:

Den ordinære generalforsamlingen godkjente revisors honorar for Kongsberg Automotive ASA for 2021 på EUR 189,8 tusen.

Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (1). Se Vedlegg 2 til protokollen. Valg av medlemmer til styret The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2to the minutes Approval of the annual accounts and annual report for 2021 for the parent company and the group, including allocation of the result of the year and consideration of the statement on corporate governance

The chairperson referred to the proposal by the Board of Directors in the notice.

In accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting made the following resolution:

The Annual General Meeting approved the consolidated and parent company financial statements in accordance with the Board of Directors' motion. The annual report was approved. The Annual General Meeting decided that no dividend should be paid for 2021.

The Annual General Meeting allocated the Kongsberg Automotive ASA's annual result as follows: Transferred to retained earnings EUR 16.3 million.

The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2 to the minutes

The chairperson referred to the Company's statement on corporate governance. No objections were made against the statement. Approval of the auditor's fee

The chairperson of the meeting referred to the proposal by the Board of Directors in the notice.

In accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting made the following resolution:

The Annual General Meeting approved the auditing fees for Kongsberg Automotive ASA for 2021 at EUR 189.8 thousand.

The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2 to the minutes Election of directors to the Board Leder av valgkomiteen presenterte valgkomiteens forslag. Den ordinære generalforsamlingen valgte medlemmer til Styret i tråd med forslaget fra valgkomiteen. Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (2). Se Vedlegg 2til protokollen. Etter valget består Styret av følgende aksjonærvalgte medlemmer: The chairman of the Nomination Committee presented the Nomination Committee's proposal. The Annual General Meeting elected directors to the Board of Directors in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee. The election was made with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (2) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2to the minutes. Following the election, the Board of Directors comprises the following shareholder elected members: 2/7 Ellen M. Styremedlem - gjenvalgt for Hanetho perioden inntil neste ordinære generalforsamling Firass Abi- Styremedlem - gjenvalgt for Nassif perioden inntil neste ordinære generalforsamling Emese Styremedlem - gjenvalgt for Weissenbacher perioden inntil neste ordinære generalforsamling Rolf Styremedlem - valgt for Breidenbach perioden inntil neste ordinære generalforsamling Mark Wilhelms Styremedlem - valgt for perioden inntil neste ordinære generalforsamling Godkjennelse av retningslinjer for lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende ansatte

Møteleder viste til forslaget fra Styret i innkallingen.

I tråd med forslaget fra Styret fattet den ordinære generalforsamlingen følgende vedtak:

Den ordinære generalforsamlingen godkjente retningslinjene for lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende ansatte.

Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (1). Se Vedlegg 2 til protokollen. Godkjennelse av vederlag til medlemmer av Styret og styrekomiteer

Leder av valgkomiteen presenterte valgkomiteens forslag.

Den ordinære generalforsamlingen godkjente vederlag til styret for perioden 2022/2023 i tråd med forslaget fra valgkomiteen som følger: Styreleder NOK 510 000 Andre aksjonær- • NOK 400 000 valgte • Begrensede aksjer i styremedlemmer Selskapet den 3. juni 2022 for et beløp på NOK 100 000. Det skal ikke betales vederlag for de begrensede aksjene, men styremedlemmene kan ikke selge disse før 3. juni 2024. Ansattrepresentanter NOK 140 000 Ansattrepresentanter NOK 8 500 per møte deltatt - varamedlemmer Ellen M. Board member - re-elected for Hanetho the period until the next annual general meeting Firass Abi- Board member - re-elected for Nassif the period until the next annual general meeting Emese Board member - re-elected for Weissenbacher the period until the next annual general meeting Rolf Board member - elected for the Breidenbach period until the next annual general meeting Mark Wilhelms Board member - elected for the period until the next annual general meeting Approval of guidelines for salary and other remuneration to senior executives

The chairperson of the meeting referred to the proposal by the Board of Directors in the notice.

In accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting made the following resolution:

The Annual General Meeting approved the guidelines for salary and other remuneration to senior executives.

The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2 to the minutes Approval of remuneration to members of the Board and board committees

The chairman of the Nomination Committee presented the Nomination Committee's proposal.

The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the period 2022/2023 in accordance with the recommendation from the Nomination Committee as set out below: Chairman of the NOK 510,000 Board of Directors Other shareholder • NOK 400,000 elected board • Restricted shares in the members Company on June 3, 2022, in the amount of NOK 100,000. No consideration shall be paid for the restricted shares, but the Directors cannot sell any of these shares before June 3, 2024. Employee elected NOK 140,000 representatives Employee elected NOK 8,500 pr attended deputy members meeting 3/7 Den ordinære generalforsamlingen godkjente vederlaget til medlemmer av styreutvalg for perioden 2022/2023 i tråd med forslaget fra valgkomiteen som følger: Leder av revisjonskomiteen NOK 100 000 Medlemmer av NOK 75 000 revisjonskomiteen Leder av NOK 70 000 kompensasjonskomiteen Medlem av NOK 50 000 kompensasjonskomiteen Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (1). Se Vedlegg 2til protokollen. 10. Valg av medlemmer til valgkomiteen Leder av valgkomiteen presenterte valgkomiteens forslag. Den ordinære generalforsamlingen valgte medlemmer til valgkomiteen i tråd med forslaget fra valgkomiteen. Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (2). Se Vedlegg 2til protokollen. Etter valget består valgkomiteens medlemmer av følgende personer: Tor Himberg- Gjenvalgt for perioden inntil neste Larsen, leder ordinære generalforsamling Lasse Johan Gjenvalgt for perioden inntil neste Olsen ordinære generalforsamling Dag Erik Valgt for perioden inntil neste Rasmussen ordinære generalforsamling 11. Godkjennelse av vederlag til valgkomiteen The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration to the members of the board committees for the period 2022/2023 in accordance with the recommendation from the Nomination Committee as set out below: Chair of the Audit Committee NOK 100,000 Member of the NOK 75,000 Audit Committee Chair of the NOK 70,000 Compensation Committee Member of the NOK 50,000 Compensation Committee The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2to the minutes 10. Election of members to the Nomination Committee The chairman of the Nomination Committee presented the Nomination Committee's proposal. The Annual General Meeting elected members to the Nomination Committee in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee. The election was made with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (2) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2to the minutes. Following the election, the Nomination Committee comprises the following members: Tor Himberg- Re-elected for the period until Larsen, chair the next annual general meeting Lasse Johan Re-elected for the period until Olsen the next annual general meeting Dag Erik Elected for the period until the Rasmussen next annual general meeting 11. Approval of remuneration to the Nomination Committee Leder av valgkomiteen presenterte valgkomiteens forslag. Den ordinære generalforsamlingen godkjente vederlag til valgkomiteen for perioden 2022/2023 i tråd med forslaget fra valgkomiteen som følger: Leder av valgkomiteen: NOK 90 000 (i tillegg til kompensasjon per møte som godkjent for medlemmer av valgkomiteen). Medlem av valgkomiteen: NOK 7 500 per møte. Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (1). Se Vedlegg 2til protokollen. The chairman of the Nomination Committee presented the Nomination Committee's proposal. The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration to the members of the Nomination Committee for the period 2022/2023 in accordance with the recommendation from the Nomination Committee as set out below: Chair of the Nomination Committee: NOK 90,000 (in addition to the compensation per meeting as approved for the members of the Nomination Committee). Member of the Nomination Committee: NOK 7,500 per meeting. The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2to the minutes 4/7 Rapport om lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende ansatte

Møteleder viste til forslaget fra Styret i innkallingen.

I tråd med forslaget fra Styret fattet den ordinære generalforsamlingen følgende vedtak:

Den ordinære generalforsamlingen gir sin tilslutning til rapporten om lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende personer for 2021.

Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (1). Se Vedlegg 2 til protokollen. Godkjennelse av langsiktig incentivprogram (LTI) for 2022

Møteleder viste til forslaget fra Styret i innkallingen.

I tråd med forslaget fra Styret fattet den ordinære generalforsamlingen følgende vedtak:

Den ordinære generalforsamlingen godkjente det foreslåtte langsiktige incentivprogrammet for 2022.

Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (1). Se Vedlegg 2 til protokollen. Fullmakt til å kjøpe egne aksjer Report on salary and other remuneration to senior executives

The chairperson of the meeting referred to the proposal by the Board of Directors in the notice.

In accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting made the following resolution:

The Annual General Meeting endorses the report on salary and other remuneration to senior executives for 2021.

The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2 to the minutes Approval of Long Term Incentive Program (LTI) for 2022

The chairperson of the meeting referred to the proposal by the Board of Directors in the notice.

In accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting made the following resolution:

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed Long-Term Incentive plan for 2022.

The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2 to the minutes Authorization to acquire own shares Møteleder viste til forslaget fra Styret i innkallingen. Det ble fremsatt forslag fra enkelte aksjonærer som deltok i generalforsamlingen om at fullmakten økes til 20 % av aksjekapitalen. Til dette ble det kommentert at allmennaksjeloven har en begrensning på beholdning av egne aksjer med maksimalt 10% av aksjekapitalen. I tråd med forslaget fra Styret fattet den ordinære generalforsamlingen følgende vedtak: Styret gis fullmakt til å erverve inntil 105 486 064 egne aksjer på vegne av Selskapet, jfr. allmennaksjeloven §§ 9-2 flg. på følgende vilkår: 1. Selskapet kan erverve inntil 105 486 064 egne aksjer med totalt pålydende opp til NOK 105 486 064. Selskapet kan likevel ikke erverve egne aksjer dersom den samlede pålydende verdien av beholdningen av egne aksjer etter ervervet overstiger 10 % av Selskapets til enhver tid gjeldende aksjekapital. Aksjene kan erverves og avhendes slik styret finner det hensiktsmessig. 2. Hvis egne aksjer avhendes, kan Selskapet kjøpe egne aksjer som erstatter disse. Fullmakten kan utøves flere ganger i perioden, så lenge begrensningen under punkt 1 overholdes. The chairperson of the meeting referred to the proposal by the Board of Directors in the notice. A proposal was made from certain shareholders that the authorization is increased to 20% of the share capital. To this, it was commented that the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act has a limitation on holding of own shares of maximum 10% of the share capital. In accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting made the following resolution: The Board is authorized to acquire up to 105,486,064 treasury shares on behalf of the Company, cf. §§ 9-2 of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act, on the following conditions: The Company can acquire up to 105,486,064 treasury shares with a total nominal value of up to NOK 105,486,064. The Company cannot acquire treasury shares if the aggregate nominal value of its holdings of treasury shares after the acquisition exceeds 10 per cent of the Company's valid share capital at any given time. The shares may be acquired and divested as the board may find appropriate. In the event treasury shares are divested, the Company can acquire treasury shares to replace them. The authorization may be applied repeatedly during the period, provided that the limitation under section 1 is respected. 5/7 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Kongsberg Automotive ASA published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 14:01:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA 10:02a KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE : KOA - AGM 2022 Minutes PDF Document - 508 KB PU 10:02a KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE : AGM Presentation 2022 PDF Document - 783 KB PU 09:59a Kongsberg Automotive appoints new board members AQ 09:10a Annual General Meeting 2022- Minutes AQ 06/01 Kongsberg Automotive ASA - Vesting and Exercise of Restricted Stock Units by Primary in.. AQ 05/30 Transactions carried out under the share buy-back program AQ 05/23 Transactions carried out under the share buy-back program AQ 05/23 KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA (OB : KOA) announces an Equity Buyback for 105,486,064 shares, re.. CI 05/13 Kongsberg Automotive ASA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,.. CI 05/13 Mandatory Notification of Trade for Primary Insiders AQ