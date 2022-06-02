Kongsberg Automotive : KOA - AGM 2022 Minutes PDF Document - 508 KB

Log in
    KOA   NO0003033102

KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA

(KOA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06/02 10:19:50 am EDT
2.630 NOK   -3.52%
PROTOKOLL FRA

MINUTES OF

ORDINÆR GENERALFORSAMLING

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN

I KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA

KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA

Ordinær generalforsamling i Kongsberg Automotive ASA, org. nr. 942 593 821 ("Selskapet") ble avholdt den 2. juni 2022 kl. 10:00 (norsk tid) som et digitalt møte.

Følgende saker ble behandlet:

  1. Åpning av generalforsamlingen av styrets leder
    Den ordinære generalforsamlingen ble åpnet av styreleder, Firass Abi-Nassif.
  2. Registrering av møtende aksjonærer og aksjonærer representert ved fullmakt
    Styreleder registrerte representerte aksjonærer, enten møtende selv eller ved fullmakt. 332 840 071 aksjer
    var representert på den ordinære generalforsamlingen, hvilket representerer 31,72 % av det totale antall stemmeberettigede aksjer i Selskapet. Selskapet eier 5 627 920 egne aksjer, som det ikke kan stemmes for. En oversikt over representerte aksjonærer følger vedlagt protokollen som Vedlegg 1. Det ble ikke fremsatt innsigelser mot oversikten.
    I tillegg deltok følgende i møtet: Selskapets
    administrerende direktør, Jörg Buchheim, økonomidirektør, Frank Heffter, juridisk direktør Jon Munthe, Selskapets revisor, Espen Johansen og leder av valgkomiteen, Tor Himberg-Larsen.
  3. Valg av møteleder og en person til å medundertegne protokollen
    Advokat Simen Mejlænder ble valgt som møteleder og Dag Erik Rasmussen ble valgt til å medundertegne protokollen.
    Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (1). Se Vedlegg 2til protokollen.
  4. Godkjennelse av innkallingen og dagsorden

The annual general meeting of Kongsberg Automotive ASA, business reg. no. 942 593 821 (the "Company") was held on 2 June 2022 at 10:00 hrs (Norwegian time) by way of a digital meeting.

The following matters were considered:

  1. Opening of the Annual General Meeting by the Chairman of the Board
    The annual general meeting was opened by the chairman of the board, Firass Abi-Nassif.
  2. Registration of attending shareholders and shares represented by proxy
    The chairman of the board registered the attending shareholders, either attending in person, by advance vote or represented by proxy. 332,840,071 shares were represented at the annual general meeting, equal to 31.72% of the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company. The Company owns 5,627,920 treasury shares, which cannot be voted for. A record over represented shareholders is attached to the minutes as Appendix 1. No objections were made to the record.
    In addition, the following participated in the meeting: the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Jörg Buchheim, the Chief Financial Officer, Frank Heffter, General Counsel, Jon Munthe, the Company's auditor, Espen Johansen and the Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Tor Himberg-Larsen.
  3. Election of a chairperson of the meeting and a person to co-sign the minutes
    Attorney at law Simen Mejlænder was elected as chairperson of the meeting and Dag Erik Rasmussen was elected to co-sign the minutes.
    The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2to the minutes
  4. Approval of the notice and the agenda

Møteleder viste til at innkalling til generalforsamlingen datert 11. mai 2022 var sendt til alle aksjonærer med kjent adresse. Forslaget om gransking i innkallingens sak 16 er senere trukket av de to aksjonærene som fremsatte forslaget, og det ble derfor ikke lagt opp til behandling av sak 16.

Innkallingen og agendaen for den ordinære generalforsamlingen ble godkjent.

The chairperson referred to the notice of the general meeting dated 11 May 2022, which was sent to all shareholders with a known address. The proposal for investigation in item 16 of the notice has later been withdrawn by the two shareholders making the proposal, and, thus, item 16 was not included on the agenda.

The notice and agenda of the annual general meeting were approved.

1/7

Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (1). Se Vedlegg 2til protokollen.

  1. Godkjennelse av årsregnskapet og årsberetningen for 2021 for morselskapet og konsernet, herunder allokering av årsresultatet og behandling av redegjørelsen for foretaksstyring
    Møteleder viste til forslaget fra Styret i innkallingen.
    I tråd med forslaget fra Styret fattet den ordinære generalforsamlingen følgende vedtak:
    Den ordinære generalforsamlingen godkjente konsernets og morselskapets regnskaper for 2021 i tråd med Styrets forslag. Årsberetningen ble godkjent. Den ordinære generalforsamlingen besluttet at det ikke skulle utbetales utbytte for 2021.
    Den ordinære generalforsamlingen disponerte Kongsberg Automotive ASAs årsresultat som følger: Overført til opptjent egenkapital EUR 16,3 millioner.
    Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (1). Se Vedlegg 2til protokollen.
    Møteleder viste til Selskapets redegjørelse for foretaksstyring. Det ble ikke fremsatt innsigelser mot redegjørelsen.
  2. Godkjennelse av honorar til revisor
    Møteleder viste til forslaget fra Styret i innkallingen.
    I tråd med forslaget fra Styret fattet den ordinære generalforsamlingen følgende vedtak:
    Den ordinære generalforsamlingen godkjente revisors honorar for Kongsberg Automotive ASA for 2021 på EUR 189,8 tusen.
    Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (1). Se Vedlegg 2til protokollen.
  3. Valg av medlemmer til styret

The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2to the minutes

  1. Approval of the annual accounts and annual report for 2021 for the parent company and the group, including allocation of the result of the year and consideration of the statement on corporate governance
    The chairperson referred to the proposal by the Board of Directors in the notice.
    In accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting made the following resolution:
    The Annual General Meeting approved the consolidated and parent company financial statements in accordance with the Board of Directors' motion. The annual report was approved. The Annual General Meeting decided that no dividend should be paid for 2021.
    The Annual General Meeting allocated the Kongsberg Automotive ASA's annual result as follows: Transferred to retained earnings EUR 16.3 million.
    The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2to the minutes
    The chairperson referred to the Company's statement on corporate governance. No objections were made against the statement.
  2. Approval of the auditor's fee
    The chairperson of the meeting referred to the proposal by the Board of Directors in the notice.
    In accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting made the following resolution:
    The Annual General Meeting approved the auditing fees for Kongsberg Automotive ASA for 2021 at EUR 189.8 thousand.
    The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2to the minutes
  3. Election of directors to the Board

Leder av valgkomiteen presenterte valgkomiteens forslag.

Den ordinære generalforsamlingen valgte medlemmer til Styret i tråd med forslaget fra valgkomiteen.

Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (2). Se Vedlegg 2til protokollen.

Etter valget består Styret av følgende aksjonærvalgte medlemmer:

The chairman of the Nomination Committee presented the Nomination Committee's proposal.

The Annual General Meeting elected directors to the Board of Directors in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee.

The election was made with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (2) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2to the minutes.

Following the election, the Board of Directors comprises the following shareholder elected members:

2/7

Ellen M.

Styremedlem - gjenvalgt for

Hanetho

perioden inntil neste ordinære

generalforsamling

Firass Abi-

Styremedlem - gjenvalgt for

Nassif

perioden inntil neste ordinære

generalforsamling

Emese

Styremedlem - gjenvalgt for

Weissenbacher

perioden inntil neste ordinære

generalforsamling

Rolf

Styremedlem - valgt for

Breidenbach

perioden inntil neste ordinære

generalforsamling

Mark Wilhelms

Styremedlem - valgt for

perioden inntil neste ordinære

generalforsamling

  1. Godkjennelse av retningslinjer for lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende ansatte
    Møteleder viste til forslaget fra Styret i innkallingen.
    I tråd med forslaget fra Styret fattet den ordinære generalforsamlingen følgende vedtak:
    Den ordinære generalforsamlingen godkjente retningslinjene for lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende ansatte.
    Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (1). Se Vedlegg 2til protokollen.
  2. Godkjennelse av vederlag til medlemmer av Styret og styrekomiteer
    Leder av valgkomiteen presenterte valgkomiteens forslag.
    Den ordinære generalforsamlingen godkjente vederlag til styret for perioden 2022/2023 i tråd med forslaget fra valgkomiteen som følger:

Styreleder

NOK 510 000

Andre aksjonær-

NOK 400 000

valgte

Begrensede

aksjer

i

styremedlemmer

Selskapet den 3. juni 2022

for

et

beløp

NOK 100 000. Det skal ikke

betales

vederlag for

de

begrensede

aksjene,

men

styremedlemmene kan ikke

selge disse før 3. juni 2024.

Ansattrepresentanter

NOK 140 000

Ansattrepresentanter

NOK 8 500 per møte deltatt

- varamedlemmer

Ellen M.

Board member - re-elected for

Hanetho

the period until the next annual

general meeting

Firass Abi-

Board member - re-elected for

Nassif

the period until the next annual

general meeting

Emese

Board member - re-elected for

Weissenbacher

the period until the next annual

general meeting

Rolf

Board member - elected for the

Breidenbach

period until the next annual

general meeting

Mark Wilhelms

Board member - elected for the

period until the next annual

general meeting

  1. Approval of guidelines for salary and other remuneration to senior executives
    The chairperson of the meeting referred to the proposal by the Board of Directors in the notice.
    In accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting made the following resolution:
    The Annual General Meeting approved the guidelines for salary and other remuneration to senior executives.
    The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2to the minutes
  2. Approval of remuneration to members of the Board and board committees
    The chairman of the Nomination Committee presented the Nomination Committee's proposal.
    The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the period 2022/2023 in accordance with the recommendation from the Nomination Committee as set out below:

Chairman of the

NOK 510,000

Board of Directors

Other shareholder

NOK 400,000

elected board

Restricted shares

in

the

members

Company on June 3, 2022, in

the amount of NOK 100,000.

No

consideration

shall

be

paid for the restricted shares,

but the Directors cannot sell

any of these shares before

June 3, 2024.

Employee elected

NOK 140,000

representatives

Employee elected

NOK

8,500 pr

attended

deputy members

meeting

3/7

Den ordinære generalforsamlingen godkjente vederlaget til medlemmer av styreutvalg for perioden 2022/2023 i tråd med forslaget fra valgkomiteen som følger:

Leder av revisjonskomiteen

NOK 100 000

Medlemmer av

NOK 75 000

revisjonskomiteen

Leder av

NOK 70 000

kompensasjonskomiteen

Medlem av

NOK 50 000

kompensasjonskomiteen

Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (1). Se Vedlegg 2til protokollen.

10. Valg av medlemmer til valgkomiteen

Leder av valgkomiteen presenterte valgkomiteens forslag.

Den ordinære generalforsamlingen valgte medlemmer til valgkomiteen i tråd med forslaget fra valgkomiteen.

Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (2). Se Vedlegg 2til protokollen.

Etter valget består valgkomiteens medlemmer av følgende personer:

Tor Himberg-

Gjenvalgt for perioden inntil neste

Larsen, leder

ordinære generalforsamling

Lasse Johan

Gjenvalgt for perioden inntil neste

Olsen

ordinære generalforsamling

Dag Erik

Valgt for perioden inntil neste

Rasmussen

ordinære generalforsamling

11. Godkjennelse av vederlag til valgkomiteen

The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration to the members of the board committees for the period 2022/2023 in accordance with the recommendation from the Nomination Committee as set out below:

Chair of the Audit Committee

NOK 100,000

Member of the

NOK 75,000

Audit Committee

Chair of the

NOK 70,000

Compensation Committee

Member of the

NOK 50,000

Compensation Committee

The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2to the minutes

10. Election of members to the Nomination Committee

The chairman of the Nomination Committee presented the Nomination Committee's proposal.

The Annual General Meeting elected members to the Nomination Committee in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee.

The election was made with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (2) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2to the minutes.

Following the election, the Nomination Committee comprises the following members:

Tor Himberg-

Re-elected for the period until

Larsen, chair

the next annual general meeting

Lasse Johan

Re-elected for the period until

Olsen

the next annual general meeting

Dag Erik

Elected for the period until the

Rasmussen

next annual general meeting

11. Approval of remuneration to the Nomination Committee

Leder av valgkomiteen presenterte valgkomiteens forslag.

Den ordinære generalforsamlingen godkjente vederlag til valgkomiteen for perioden 2022/2023 i tråd med forslaget fra valgkomiteen som følger:

Leder av valgkomiteen: NOK 90 000 (i tillegg til kompensasjon per møte som godkjent for medlemmer av valgkomiteen).

Medlem av valgkomiteen: NOK 7 500 per møte.

Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (1). Se Vedlegg 2til protokollen.

The chairman of the Nomination Committee presented the Nomination Committee's proposal.

The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration to the members of the Nomination Committee for the period 2022/2023 in accordance with the recommendation from the Nomination Committee as set out below:

Chair of the Nomination Committee: NOK 90,000 (in addition to the compensation per meeting as approved for the members of the Nomination Committee).

Member of the Nomination Committee: NOK 7,500 per meeting.

The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2to the minutes

4/7

  1. Rapport om lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende ansatte
    Møteleder viste til forslaget fra Styret i innkallingen.
    I tråd med forslaget fra Styret fattet den ordinære generalforsamlingen følgende vedtak:
    Den ordinære generalforsamlingen gir sin tilslutning til rapporten om lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende personer for 2021.
    Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (1). Se Vedlegg 2til protokollen.
  2. Godkjennelse av langsiktig incentivprogram (LTI) for 2022
    Møteleder viste til forslaget fra Styret i innkallingen.
    I tråd med forslaget fra Styret fattet den ordinære generalforsamlingen følgende vedtak:
    Den ordinære generalforsamlingen godkjente det foreslåtte langsiktige incentivprogrammet for 2022.
    Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-17 (1). Se Vedlegg 2til protokollen.
  3. Fullmakt til å kjøpe egne aksjer
  1. Report on salary and other remuneration to senior executives
    The chairperson of the meeting referred to the proposal by the Board of Directors in the notice.
    In accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting made the following resolution:
    The Annual General Meeting endorses the report on salary and other remuneration to senior executives for 2021.
    The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2to the minutes
  2. Approval of Long Term Incentive Program (LTI) for 2022
    The chairperson of the meeting referred to the proposal by the Board of Directors in the notice.
    In accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting made the following resolution:
    The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed Long-Term Incentive plan for 2022.
    The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. Section 5-17 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. See Appendix 2to the minutes
  3. Authorization to acquire own shares

Møteleder viste til forslaget fra Styret i innkallingen. Det ble fremsatt forslag fra enkelte aksjonærer som deltok i generalforsamlingen om at fullmakten økes til 20 % av aksjekapitalen. Til dette ble det kommentert at allmennaksjeloven har en begrensning på beholdning av egne aksjer med maksimalt 10% av aksjekapitalen.

I tråd med forslaget fra Styret fattet den ordinære generalforsamlingen følgende vedtak:

Styret gis fullmakt til å erverve inntil 105 486 064 egne aksjer på vegne av Selskapet, jfr. allmennaksjeloven §§ 9-2 flg. på følgende vilkår:

1. Selskapet kan erverve inntil 105 486 064 egne

aksjer med totalt pålydende

opp

til

NOK 105 486 064. Selskapet kan

likevel

ikke

erverve egne aksjer dersom den samlede pålydende verdien av beholdningen av egne aksjer etter ervervet overstiger 10 % av Selskapets til enhver tid gjeldende aksjekapital. Aksjene kan erverves og avhendes slik styret finner det hensiktsmessig.

2. Hvis egne aksjer avhendes, kan Selskapet kjøpe egne aksjer som erstatter disse. Fullmakten kan utøves flere ganger i perioden, så lenge begrensningen under punkt 1 overholdes.

The chairperson of the meeting referred to the proposal by the Board of Directors in the notice. A proposal was made from certain shareholders that the authorization is increased to 20% of the share capital. To this, it was commented that the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act has a limitation on holding of own shares of maximum 10% of the share capital.

In accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting made the following resolution:

The Board is authorized to acquire up to 105,486,064 treasury shares on behalf of the Company, cf. §§ 9-2

  1. of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act, on the following conditions:
  1. The Company can acquire up to 105,486,064 treasury shares with a total nominal value of up to NOK 105,486,064. The Company cannot acquire treasury shares if the aggregate nominal value of its holdings of treasury shares after the acquisition exceeds 10 per cent of the Company's valid share capital at any given time. The shares may be acquired and divested as the board may find appropriate.
  2. In the event treasury shares are divested, the Company can acquire treasury shares to replace them. The authorization may be applied repeatedly during the period, provided that the limitation under section 1 is respected.

5/7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kongsberg Automotive ASA published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 14:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
