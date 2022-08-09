Kongsberg Automotive : Q2 2022 PDF Document - 2947 KB
08/09/2022 | 03:26am EDT
KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE
Q2 2022
EARNINGS CALL
AUGUST 9, 2022
Kongsberg Automotive Q2 2022 Earnings call
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
AND NON-IFRS MEASURES
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this presentation include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results. Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products, particularly in the automotive industries; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in the 2021 Kongsberg Automotive Annual Report and the Kongsberg Automotive Quarterly Reports.
NON-IFRS MEASURES
Where we have used non-IFRS financial measures, reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measure are provided, along with a disclosure on the usefulness of the non-IFRS measure, in this presentation.
KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE // 2
Kongsberg Automotive Q2 2022 Earnings call
AGENDA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
MARKET UPDATE
FINANCIAL UPDATE
SHIFT GEAR UPDATE
OUTLOOK
Q&A
TODAY'S PRESENTERS
JOERG BUCHHEIM
FRANK HEFFTER
CEO // Zurich (Switzerland)
CFO // Zurich (Switzerland)
KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE // 3
Kongsberg Automotive Q2 2022 Earnings call
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
REVENUE IMPROVED; EARNINGS PRESSURED BY COSTS
Comparisons are to 2021 results restated to exclude discontinued operation
R E V E N U E S
ADJ . EBIT
€225.6M
€4.0M
Impacted by abnormally high
Increase of 4.7% vs. Q2 2021
costs of raw materials,
semiconductors and freight
NEW BUSINESS
FREE CASH FLOW
€168M
€4.0M
Lifetime revenue of business
Decrease from the positive
wins during the quarter
FCF of €12.9m in Q2 2021
Kongsberg Automotive Q2 2022 Earnings call
AT A GLANCE
NATURE AND IMPACT OF DISRUPTIONS VARIED ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES AND PRODUCTS
R E V E N U E G R O W T H V S M A R K E T G R O W T H *
NORTH AMERICA
EUROPE
ASIA INCL . CHINA
KA
Market
KA
Market
KA
Market
PASSENGER
VEHICLES
+24.3%+11.7%-21.2% -4.9%-18.6% -2.6%
COMMERCIAL
VEHICLES
-14.9%+3.6%
+15.6% -15.2%-34.0% -44.0%
OTHER
+5.7%
O U T P E R F O R M A N C E I N K E Y M A R K E T S
The automotive sector has seen divergent growth between vehicle and geographic segments
Some geographic segments saw significant volume reductions, driven by Covid-restrictions in China, supply chain interruptions from the war in the Ukraine, and continued problems with semiconductor supplies.
KA outperformed the overall market in areas such as Asian commercial vehicles, European commercial vehicles and North American passenger vehicles, but underperformed in others such as Asian and European passenger vehicles and North American commercial vehicles.
Change in revenue at constant currencies, and changes to vehicle production levels for selected regions and markets, from Q2 2022 to Q2 2021. The split across vehicle types does not correspond to our business unit segments - see p. 7 and 8 in the quarterly report for details.
KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE // 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Kongsberg Automotive ASA published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:25:05 UTC.