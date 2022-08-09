Kongsberg Automotive : Q2 2022 PDF Document - 738 KB

Alternative performance measures (APM) ..........................................................................................................................
SECOND QUARTER 2022 AT GLANCE
Revenue from continuing operation amounted toMEUR 225.6 in Q2 2022, MEUR 10.2 (+4.7%) higher than last year's second quarter, including positive currency translation effects of MEUR 13.2. This was equally driven by both segments, Specialty Products and Powertrain & Chassis.
Adjusted EBIT amounted toMEUR 4.0, which was MEUR 8.9 lower than in Q2 2021. This significant decline in profitability was mainly driven by the abnormally high costs of raw materials, electronic components and freight caused by the semiconductor supply-chain bottlenecks and by the higher inflation rates in most of countries KA's Group companies operate. Price increases to customers are increasingly offsetting these effects.
Lifetime revenues business wins in the second quarter 2022 amounted toMEUR 167.9 (MEUR 54.4 in annualized revenue).
On April 6, 2022, Kongsberg Automotive has successfully completed the sale of its Light Duty Cable (LDC) business unit to Suprajit Engineering Limited for an enterprise value of MEUR 37.7. The Q2 2022 net profit from discontinued operation of MEUR 3.4 contains the initial net profit on this transaction of MEUR 0.4.
In Q2 2022 the Board of Directors of Kongsberg Automotive has agreed to sell part of the Off-Highway business to BRP. Thus, the relevant assets and liabilities are classified as held for sale as of June 30, 2022.
KEY FIGURES
(MEUR)
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
FY 2021
(Restated)
(Restated)
Revenues
225.6
215.4
444.4
433.0
831.4
EBITDA
10.6
20.5
26.9
49.4
79.6
in % revenues
4.7%
9.5%
6.0%
11.4%
9.6%
Adjusted EBIT1
4.0
12.9
11.6
34.3
50.7
in % revenues
1.8%
6.0%
2.6%
7.9%
6.1%
Operating profit / EBIT
2.0
13.0
10.0
34.3
47.5
in % revenues
0.9%
6.0%
2.2%
7.9%
5.7%
Net profit / (loss) from continuing
(2.8)
7.3
(0.9)
24.7
28.5
operation
Net profit / (loss) from discontinued
3.3
(8.7)
17.8
(11.0)
(23.0)
operation
Net profit / (loss)
0.5
(1.4)
16.9
13.7
5.5
NIBD / Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)2
2.0
2.7
2.0
2.7
3.8
excluding IFRS 16
1.1
2.1
1.1
2.1
3.3
Equity ratio3
35.6%
28.1%
35.6%
28.1%
27.0%
excluding IFRS 16
39.0%
31.4%
39.0%
31.4%
30.4%
adjusted for restructuring costs and impairment losses (see APM section)
includes all items classified as discontinued business and assets and liabilities held for sale as of December 31, 2021
includes assets and liabilities held for sale as of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021
The adjusted gearing ratio (NIBD/adj. EBITDA) on LTM basis for continuing operations improved to 2.0 compared to 2.7 in Q2 2021. This is due to the proceeds received from the divestures amounting to MEUR 204.0.
The equity ratio increased from 28.1% as of June 30, 2021, to 35.6% as of the end of the second quarter of 2022. This was caused by the ICS and LDC sale as well as the subsequent redemption of bond notes at MEUR 75.0 and repayment of RCF at MEUR 20.0.
3
GROUP FINANCIALS
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - PROFIT AND LOSS (CONTINUING OPERATION)
(MEUR)
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
FY 2021
(Restated)
(Restated)
Revenues
225.6
215.4
444.4
433.0
831.4
OPEX
(215.0)
(194.9)
(417.5)
(383.5)
(751.9)
EBITDA
10.6
20.5
26.9
49.5
79.6
in % revenues
4.7%
9.5%
6.0%
11.4%
9.6%
Depreciation and amortization
(8.6)
(7.5)
(16.9)
(15.2)
(32.1)
Operating profit / EBIT
2.0
13.0
10.0
34.3
47.5
in % revenues
0.9%
6.0%
2.2%
7.9%
5.7%
Adjusted EBIT1
4.0
12.9
11.6
34.4
50.7
in % revenues
1.8%
6.0%
2.6%
7.9%
6.1%
Net financial items
(5.6)
(6.4)
(9.2)
(3.8)
(9.5)
Profit / (loss) before taxes
(3.6)
6.6
0.8
30.5
38.0
Income taxes
0.8
0.7
(1.7)
(5.8)
(9.5)
Net profit / (loss) from continuing operations
(2.8)
7.3
(0.9)
24.7
28.5
1 See APM section for the reconciliation
REVENUES
Group revenues from continuing operations amounted to MEUR
225.6 in the second quarter of 2022, being higher than the revenues in the second quarter of 2021 by MEUR 10.2 (+4.7%), including positive currency translation effects of MEUR 13.2. The decrease at constant currencies is attributable to both, the passenger car, and commercial vehicles market.
Revenues generated in the passenger car market amounted to MEUR 51.8, respectively MEUR 47.7 at constant currencies, a decrease of MEUR 4.9 (-9.3%) compared to Q2 2021. The highest decline was reported in China, where revenues decreased by MEUR 4.7 (-20.2%) to MEUR 20.4, and in Europe, where revenues declined by MEUR 3.6 (-21.2%) to MEUR 13.1. The overall market in these regions shrank by 5.9% and 4.9%, respectively. Revenues in North America amounted to MEUR 17.6, MEUR 3.0 (+24.3%) higher compared to Q2 2021 at constant currency, whereas the market in North America grew by 11.7%.
The revenues in the commercial vehicles market amounted to MEUR 90.4, respectively MEUR 86.7 at constant currencies, which was lower by MEUR 0.8 (-0.9%) than in Q2 2021. In Europe the revenues were MEUR 55.6 (despite negative translation effects of MEUR 0.2), exceeding the revenues of Q2 2021 by MEUR 7.5 (+15.6%) at constant currencies. Kongsberg Automotive was able to significantly outperform the market in this region which decreased by 15.2%. Whilst revenues in Asia (including China) decreased by MEUR 4.4 (-34.0%) compared to Q2 2021 at constant currencies, Kongsberg Automotive was still above the market which shrank by 44.0% compared to Q2 2021.
The revenues generated in other markets amounted to MEUR
83.4 in Q2 2022, including positive translation effects of MEUR 5.5, compared to MEUR 75.3 in Q2 2021.
ADJUSTED EBIT / EBIT
Adjusted EBIT from continuing operations was MEUR 4.0 in the second quarter 2022, lower by MEUR 8.9 than in Q2 2021. The overall positive operational performance was generally stable but still notably offset by rapidly increasing raw material costs (resin, brass, and steel), electronic components and associated freight costs resulting directly from the significant disruptions in the supply chain throughout the automotive sector and indirectly from the consequences of the war in Ukraine in higher inflation rates worldwide.
Operating profit in Q2 2022 amounted to MEUR 2.0, compared to the operating profit of MEUR 13.0 in Q2 2021.
NET FINANCIAL ITEMS
Net financial items came to an expense of MEUR 5.6 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to an expense of MEUR 6.4 in the same period in 2021. This change was mainly driven by the higher foreign exchange losses in Q2 2022 than in Q2 2021, offset by the lower interest expenses due to the partial repayment of the bond notes in March 2022 (see Note 5).
PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES / NET PROFIT (LOSS)
Loss before taxes amounted to MEUR 3.6 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the profit before taxes of MEUR 6.6 in the same quarter of 2021. Net loss amounted to MEUR 2.8 in Q2 2022, compared to the net profit of MEUR 7.3 in Q2 2021. The effective tax rate was 25%.
4
GROUP FINANCIALS
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION -CASH FLOW
(MEUR)
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
FY 2021
Operating activities (Continuing operations)
8.1
27.7
7.1
38.5
56.7
Operating activities (Discontinued operation)
(0.4)
(4.7)
34.2
0.9
(20.6)
Cash flow - Operating activities
7.7
23.0
41.3
39.4
36.1
Investing activities (Continuing operations)
(5.0)
(7.2)
(9.1)
(11.0)
(26.7)
Investing activities (Discontinued operation)
34.9
(2.2)
162.8
(4.4)
(16.6)
Cash flow - Investing activities
29.9
(9.4)
153.7
(15.4)
(43.2)
Financing activities (Continuing operations)
(8.8)
(3.2)
(117.1)
(14.6)
(11.1)
Financing activities (Discontinued operation)
0.0
(2.0)
(1.8)
(4.0)
(9.1)
Cash flow - Financing activities
(8.8)
(5.2)
(118.9)
(18.6)
(20.3)
Currency and translation effects on cash
4.6
(4.5)
9.7
2.3
18.3
flow
Change in cash
33.4
3.9
85.8
7.8
(9.1)
Cash as of beginning of period
110.7
71.3
58.3
67.4
67.4
Cash as of end of period
144.1
75.2
144.1
75.2
58.3
CASH FLOW FROM (USED BY) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MEUR 7.7 in Q2 2022, compared to MEUR 23.0 in Q2 2021. This included a negative change in net working capital of MEUR 9.7 in Q2 2022, compared to a positive change of MEUR 3.1 in Q2 2021.
CASH FLOW FROM (USED BY) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Cash flow from investing activities was at MEUR 29.9 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to cash flow used by the investing activities of MEUR 9.4 in Q2 2021. The difference results from the net proceeds of MEUR 34.9 received from the sale of subsidiaries, relating to the LDC sale to Suprajit Engineering Limited.
CASH FLOW USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Cash flow used by financing activities was MEUR 8.8 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to MEUR 5.2 in the same quarter last year. The difference was mainly driven by the purchase of treasury shares of MEUR 4.2, offset by the lower repayment of lease liabilities and payments for interests on lease liabilities in comparison to Q2 2021.
The repayment of lease liabilities amounted to MEUR 2.1 in Q2 2022 versus MEUR 3.3 in Q2 2021. Total payment for interests on lease liabilities was at MEUR 0.9.
CHANGE IN CASH
The change in cash in the first six months of 2022 for the whole Group amounted to MEUR 85.8 compared to the balance as of December 31, 2021. The cash position was MEUR 144.1 at the end of the quarter.
LIQUIDITY RESERVE
The liquidity reserve was MEUR 218.7 (excluding the restricted cash of MEUR 0.5) at the end of the second quarter, compared to MEUR 140.9 as of December 31, 2021. The unutilized RCF as of June 30, 2022, amounted to MEUR 50.0. During the second quarter of 2022 the unutilized Securitization facility was reduced to MEUR 25.0.
5
