Kongsberg Automotive : Q2 2022 PDF Document - 738 KB

REVENUES

Group revenues from continuing operations amounted to MEUR

225.6 in the second quarter of 2022, being higher than the revenues in the second quarter of 2021 by MEUR 10.2 (+4.7%), including positive currency translation effects of MEUR 13.2. The decrease at constant currencies is attributable to both, the passenger car, and commercial vehicles market.

Revenues generated in the passenger car market amounted to MEUR 51.8, respectively MEUR 47.7 at constant currencies, a decrease of MEUR 4.9 (-9.3%) compared to Q2 2021. The highest decline was reported in China, where revenues decreased by MEUR 4.7 (-20.2%) to MEUR 20.4, and in Europe, where revenues declined by MEUR 3.6 (-21.2%) to MEUR 13.1. The overall market in these regions shrank by 5.9% and 4.9%, respectively. Revenues in North America amounted to MEUR 17.6, MEUR 3.0 (+24.3%) higher compared to Q2 2021 at constant currency, whereas the market in North America grew by 11.7%.

The revenues in the commercial vehicles market amounted to MEUR 90.4, respectively MEUR 86.7 at constant currencies, which was lower by MEUR 0.8 (-0.9%) than in Q2 2021. In Europe the revenues were MEUR 55.6 (despite negative translation effects of MEUR 0.2), exceeding the revenues of Q2 2021 by MEUR 7.5 (+15.6%) at constant currencies. Kongsberg Automotive was able to significantly outperform the market in this region which decreased by 15.2%. Whilst revenues in Asia (including China) decreased by MEUR 4.4 (-34.0%) compared to Q2 2021 at constant currencies, Kongsberg Automotive was still above the market which shrank by 44.0% compared to Q2 2021.

The revenues generated in other markets amounted to MEUR

83.4 in Q2 2022, including positive translation effects of MEUR 5.5, compared to MEUR 75.3 in Q2 2021.