Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOG   NO0003043309

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

(KOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

From prototype to success story: a celebration of 40 years with the F-16 Fighting Falcon

07/01/2021 | 03:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS) - A KONGSBERG-PATRIA COMPANY - has played a significant role in the Norwegian aviation industry since 1916. With the extensive capabilities in repair, overhaul and modifications, and testing of components for military aircrafts and helicopters, KAMS is today an important strategic partner of the Norwegian Armed Forces.

A large and complex apparatus is required when providing the Norwegian Air Force with accessible, reliable and air-worthy combat aircrafts - all with the right performance capabilities required. Base Kjeller and KAMS have managed to provide exactly that for over 40 years. But their story begun long before F-16 and jet engines.

Kjeller Airport, Norway's very first airport, was established back in 1912 out of the need for an military airport for the Norwegian Army Air Service. In 1914, polar explorer and first person to reach the South Pole, Roald Amundsen started his flight training at Kjeller - not only did he beat Robert Scott to Antarctica, but he was also the first Norwegian civilian to hold a pilot license.

Two years later - and with no direct link to Amundsen - Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS) was established, and it has played a significant role in Norwegian aviation industry ever since.

Disclaimer

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 19:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
03:45pFROM PROTOTYPE TO SUCCESS STORY : a celebration of 40 years with the F-16 Fighti..
PU
04:36aKONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Digital signs agreement with ExxonMobil to explore use of K..
PU
06/25KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Digital Houston
PU
06/25KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE  : Names New CFO
MT
06/24KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Capital reduction completed, cancellation of own shares
AQ
06/24KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : At the forefront of innovation for the global tug market
PU
06/23MARKET CHATTER : Germany OKs Submarine Purchase From Thyssenkrupp
MT
06/22KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Digital to deliver real-time drilling software Sitecom® to ..
PU
06/22KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Spotlight on Kongsberg Defence Australia
PU
06/17KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : USV to minimise Aker BioMarine's carbon footprint
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 237 M 3 156 M 3 156 M
Net income 2021 1 851 M 214 M 214 M
Net cash 2021 2 510 M 291 M 291 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 39 844 M 4 619 M 4 617 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 10 770
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Duration : Period :
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 221,60 NOK
Average target price 257,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geir Håøy President & Chief Executive Officer
Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Eivind Kristofer Reiten Chairman
Lene Svenne Compliance Officer
Morten Rosholm Henriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA25.77%4 653
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.30%130 655
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION5.19%106 174
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.24%60 088
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION26.50%53 547
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.35%45 308