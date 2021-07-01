From prototype to success story: a celebration of 40 years with the F-16 Fighting Falcon

Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS) - A KONGSBERG-PATRIA COMPANY - has played a significant role in the Norwegian aviation industry since 1916. With the extensive capabilities in repair, overhaul and modifications, and testing of components for military aircrafts and helicopters, KAMS is today an important strategic partner of the Norwegian Armed Forces.

A large and complex apparatus is required when providing the Norwegian Air Force with accessible, reliable and air-worthy combat aircrafts - all with the right performance capabilities required. Base Kjeller and KAMS have managed to provide exactly that for over 40 years. But their story begun long before F-16 and jet engines.

Kjeller Airport, Norway's very first airport, was established back in 1912 out of the need for an military airport for the Norwegian Army Air Service. In 1914, polar explorer and first person to reach the South Pole, Roald Amundsen started his flight training at Kjeller - not only did he beat Robert Scott to Antarctica, but he was also the first Norwegian civilian to hold a pilot license.

Two years later - and with no direct link to Amundsen - Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS) was established, and it has played a significant role in Norwegian aviation industry ever since.