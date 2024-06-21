(Reuters) - German Defence Ministry has submitted a request for around 652 million euros ($697.18 million) to the parliament's budget committee to finance a hypersonic weapons development project with Norway, Spiegel magazine reported on Friday.

In mid-May, Norway's defence group Kongsberg announced a partnership with Germany's Diehl and MBDA to develop a super-sonic missile known as 3SM Tyrfing.

Hypersonic missiles, which can travel at up to 25 times the speed of sound, have been used by Russia in its war in Ukraine and are a cause of concern among NATO members.

($1 = 0.9352 euros)

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani, editing by Andrey Sychev)