    KOG   NO0003043309

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

(KOG)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06:38:04 2023-06-21 am EDT
493.20 NOK   +0.53%
06:19aKongsberg Gruppen : Airbus and KONGSBERG to cooperate on helicopter maintenance services in Norway
PU
05:15aThyssenkrupp should consider industrial players in sale of defense division - IG Metall
RE
04:05aShare program for employees - related parties' transactions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kongsberg Gruppen : Airbus and KONGSBERG to cooperate on helicopter maintenance services in Norway

06/21/2023 | 06:19am EDT
"With the signing of this agreement, we, at Airbus, are looking forward to further create a wide partnership with Kongsberg enhancing Norway's autonomy and readiness in several rotary technology fields related to modern helicopters," said Michel Carzan, VP Industrial Cooperation of Airbus Helicopters.

The companies aim to identify cooperation opportunities on equipment fitted on selected helicopters and in strategic projects for rotary wing development, ahead of the future Norwegian acquisition of Army and Special Operation force helicopters*.

"KONGSBERG has a proven capability in production, manufacturing, repair and overhaul activities for the aerospace industry and is a strategic partner to the Norwegian Armed Forces," said Terje Bråthen, Executive Vice President Aerostructures & MRO at Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. "We look forward to working with Airbus to develop our capabilities in targeted activities to the benefit of Norway."

The parties are considering establishing dedicated support and services solutions for maintenance capabilities deployment serving Norwegian Armed Forces requirements as well as pursuing other opportunities in the North European market. The initiatives will support the Norwegian Ministry of Defense's ambitions to reinforce a domestic defense sector supply chain.

Both Airbus Helicopters and KONGSBERG foresee opportunities for collaboration on training, research and development in future helicopter programs, building on long-term partnerships with Norwegian Industry.

* In the MoD's Future Acquisitions for the Norwegian Defence Sector 2021-2028 report, project #1107 is to introduce new helicopter capability better suited for the Special Forces, and to increase the capacity for helicopter transport for the Army.

Credit: ©Airbus SAS 2023 Photographer: Fernando Peralta Rodriguez

Disclaimer

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 10:18:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 37 734 M 3 501 M 3 501 M
Net income 2023 3 466 M 322 M 322 M
Net cash 2023 1 406 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,1x
Yield 2023 2,66%
Capitalization 86 301 M 8 008 M 8 008 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
EV / Sales 2024 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 12 072
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Duration : Period :
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 490,60 NOK
Average target price 484,17 NOK
Spread / Average Target -1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geir Håøy President & Chief Executive Officer
Toft Bjørgen Chief Financial Officer
Eivind Kristofer Reiten Chairman
Christian Thraning Karde Group Executive VP-Compliance & General Counsel
Morten Rosholm Henriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA18.05%8 008
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.19%142 457
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.62%116 086
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.99%68 996
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-13.15%59 011
BAE SYSTEMS PLC11.89%37 128
