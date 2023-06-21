Kongsberg Gruppen : Airbus and KONGSBERG to cooperate on helicopter maintenance services in Norway

The companies aim to identify cooperation opportunities on equipment fitted on selected helicopters and in strategic projects for rotary wing development, ahead of the future Norwegian acquisition of Army and Special Operation force helicopters*.

"With the signing of this agreement, we, at Airbus, are looking forward to further create a wide partnership with Kongsberg enhancing Norway's autonomy and readiness in several rotary technology fields related to modern helicopters," said Michel Carzan, VP Industrial Cooperation of Airbus Helicopters.

"KONGSBERG has a proven capability in production, manufacturing, repair and overhaul activities for the aerospace industry and is a strategic partner to the Norwegian Armed Forces," said Terje Bråthen, Executive Vice President Aerostructures & MRO at Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. "We look forward to working with Airbus to develop our capabilities in targeted activities to the benefit of Norway."

The parties are considering establishing dedicated support and services solutions for maintenance capabilities deployment serving Norwegian Armed Forces requirements as well as pursuing other opportunities in the North European market. The initiatives will support the Norwegian Ministry of Defense's ambitions to reinforce a domestic defense sector supply chain.

Both Airbus Helicopters and KONGSBERG foresee opportunities for collaboration on training, research and development in future helicopter programs, building on long-term partnerships with Norwegian Industry.

* In the MoD's Future Acquisitions for the Norwegian Defence Sector 2021-2028 report, project #1107 is to introduce new helicopter capability better suited for the Special Forces, and to increase the capacity for helicopter transport for the Army.

Credit: ©Airbus SAS 2023 Photographer: Fernando Peralta Rodriguez