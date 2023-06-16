Kongsberg Gruppen : Blåse working with KONGSBERG on Utsira Nord

The cooperation will support the consortium's bid to develop and construct floating offshore wind at Utsira Nord, while also exploring opportunities relating to the consortium members' international offshore wind portfolios.

With today's signing of the agreement, the Blåse consortium and Kongsberg Renewables Technologies, have agreed to work together to help develop and deploy a range of solutions for the development of floating offshore wind at Utsira Nord floating wind farm.

The scope of cooperation will include solutions within data-driven field development; floating wind automation and control; site- and environmental surveillance; wind farm monitoring and control, and digital twin technologies. Improved solutions would promote efficiency, safety, and security, while also safeguarding the environment, and facilitating co-existence. Combining the ocean space expertise of KONGSBERG with the extensive offshore and wind energy track record of the Blåse consortium members, will provide the Blåse consortium with a unique yet scalable solution for the Utsira tender, which will award three floating offshore wind development licenses of 500 MW each.

"We believe that the successful deployment and scaling of offshore wind will be vital for the energy transition. As the ocean space experts, we believe KONGSBERG can make significant contributions - not least for floating offshore wind. Working closely with experienced industry players such as the Blåse consortium, will enable us to respond to industry needs in terms of efficiency and sustainability, while promoting Norwegian value chains that can engage this fast-growing global market," states Geir Håøy, president and CEO of KONGSBERG, and chairman of Kongsberg Renewables Technologies.

"Building out Norwegian renewables is about growing the local economy, creating jobs, fostering innovation, and securing a lasting energy supply for the Norwegian society. Engaging with a trusted and global partner like KONGSBERG is a perfect choice for us to anchor our consortium even deeper into the Norwegian society, while also gaining a prospective new partner for our international business. Joint development of floating offshore wind in Norway is also a sound pathway for advancing the Norwegian industry's position in the global market to the benefit of future generations," says Magnus Brogaard Larsen, associate partner at CIP on behalf of the Blåse consortium.

Their Royal Majesties Norwegian King Harald and Queen Sonja, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, were present at the signing, which took place at the Confederation of Danish Industry in Copenhagen on Thursday. The Norwegian minister of foreign affairs as well as the Norwegian ministers for business and energy and several members of the Danish government also attended. Blåse is a consortium formed by NorSea, Parkwind, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. For more information about Blåse, please visit blase-energi.no

NorSea is a well-known actor in the Norwegian offshore industry with more than 55 years of history in offshore services and maritime activities. The company is a supplier of port services, base, and logistics solutions to customers in both the oil and gas industry, the aquaculture industry, the wind industry, and other maritime industries. For more information, visit norseagroup.com Parkwind is an independent green energy company that develops, finances, and operates offshore wind farms.

With more than a decade of experience and 1 GW under operational management in the Belgian North Sea and Germany. With active projects at various stages of development, Parkwind is present in Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Norway, Greece, Australia and New Zealand. For more information, visit parkwind.eu CIP is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. CIP manages ten funds that focus a wide range of renewable technologies.

For more information, visit cip.com Kongsberg Renewables Technologies is a pure-play energy transition initiative by KONGSBERG to expand the group's offerings beyond the realm of its principal business units - whether by bringing into play synergies between business units, or by leveraging new ideas and opportunities through the core competencies and maritime domain expertise of KONGSBERG. Kongsberg Renewables Technologies serves as a domain competence hub and acts as a facilitator, incubator, and portfolio manager for new business - whether independently or jointly with its business units and partners. For more information, visit kongsberg.com

For further information, please contact: E-mail: media@cip.d