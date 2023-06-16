Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOG   NO0003043309

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

(KOG)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:48:29 2023-06-16 am EDT
481.40 NOK   +2.29%
08:30aKongsberg Gruppen : Blåse working with KONGSBERG on Utsira Nord
PU
02:52aTransactions carried out under the share buy-back program for KONGSBERG related to the employee share program
AQ
06/13US inflation ebb, China stimulus hope lift stocks
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kongsberg Gruppen : Blåse working with KONGSBERG on Utsira Nord

06/16/2023 | 08:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The cooperation will support the consortium's bid to develop and construct floating offshore wind at Utsira Nord, while also exploring opportunities relating to the consortium members' international offshore wind portfolios.

With today's signing of the agreement, the Blåse consortium and Kongsberg Renewables Technologies, have agreed to work together to help develop and deploy a range of solutions for the development of floating offshore wind at Utsira Nord floating wind farm.

The scope of cooperation will include solutions within data-driven field development; floating wind automation and control; site- and environmental surveillance; wind farm monitoring and control, and digital twin technologies. Improved solutions would promote efficiency, safety, and security, while also safeguarding the environment, and facilitating co-existence. Combining the ocean space expertise of KONGSBERG with the extensive offshore and wind energy track record of the Blåse consortium members, will provide the Blåse consortium with a unique yet scalable solution for the Utsira tender, which will award three floating offshore wind development licenses of 500 MW each.

"We believe that the successful deployment and scaling of offshore wind will be vital for the energy transition. As the ocean space experts, we believe KONGSBERG can make significant contributions - not least for floating offshore wind. Working closely with experienced industry players such as the Blåse consortium, will enable us to respond to industry needs in terms of efficiency and sustainability, while promoting Norwegian value chains that can engage this fast-growing global market," states Geir Håøy, president and CEO of KONGSBERG, and chairman of Kongsberg Renewables Technologies.

"Building out Norwegian renewables is about growing the local economy, creating jobs, fostering innovation, and securing a lasting energy supply for the Norwegian society. Engaging with a trusted and global partner like KONGSBERG is a perfect choice for us to anchor our consortium even deeper into the Norwegian society, while also gaining a prospective new partner for our international business. Joint development of floating offshore wind in Norway is also a sound pathway for advancing the Norwegian industry's position in the global market to the benefit of future generations," says Magnus Brogaard Larsen, associate partner at CIP on behalf of the Blåse consortium.

Their Royal Majesties Norwegian King Harald and Queen Sonja, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, were present at the signing, which took place at the Confederation of Danish Industry in Copenhagen on Thursday. The Norwegian minister of foreign affairs as well as the Norwegian ministers for business and energy and several members of the Danish government also attended. Blåse is a consortium formed by NorSea, Parkwind, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. For more information about Blåse, please visit blase-energi.no

NorSea is a well-known actor in the Norwegian offshore industry with more than 55 years of history in offshore services and maritime activities. The company is a supplier of port services, base, and logistics solutions to customers in both the oil and gas industry, the aquaculture industry, the wind industry, and other maritime industries. For more information, visit norseagroup.com Parkwind is an independent green energy company that develops, finances, and operates offshore wind farms.

With more than a decade of experience and 1 GW under operational management in the Belgian North Sea and Germany. With active projects at various stages of development, Parkwind is present in Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Norway, Greece, Australia and New Zealand. For more information, visit parkwind.eu CIP is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. CIP manages ten funds that focus a wide range of renewable technologies.

For more information, visit cip.com Kongsberg Renewables Technologies is a pure-play energy transition initiative by KONGSBERG to expand the group's offerings beyond the realm of its principal business units - whether by bringing into play synergies between business units, or by leveraging new ideas and opportunities through the core competencies and maritime domain expertise of KONGSBERG. Kongsberg Renewables Technologies serves as a domain competence hub and acts as a facilitator, incubator, and portfolio manager for new business - whether independently or jointly with its business units and partners. For more information, visit kongsberg.com

For further information, please contact: E-mail: media@cip.d

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 12:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
08:30aKongsberg Gruppen : Blåse working with KONGSBERG on Utsira Nord
PU
02:52aTransactions carried out under the share buy-back program for KONGSBERG related to the ..
AQ
06/13US inflation ebb, China stimulus hope lift stocks
AN
06/13Harland & Wolff shares jump on zero emissions tug development pact
AN
06/12Kongsberg Gruppen : launches powerful recruitment and visibility campaign
PU
06/12Transactions carried out under the share buy-back program for KONGSBERG related to the ..
AQ
06/08Kongsberg Gruppen Bags NOK700 Million Extension to Norwegian Defence Material Agency Co..
MT
06/08Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency and KONGSBERG extend contract to upgrade F-16 combat ..
AQ
06/07Kongsberg Gruppen : receives new Naval Strike Missile order for the U.S. Navy
PU
06/05Moody's Revises Kongsberg Automotive's Outlook to Negative on Weaker Profit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 37 614 M 3 580 M 3 580 M
Net income 2023 3 465 M 330 M 330 M
Net cash 2023 1 370 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,1x
Yield 2023 2,78%
Capitalization 82 808 M 7 881 M 7 881 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
EV / Sales 2024 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 12 072
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Duration : Period :
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 470,60 NOK
Average target price 471,67 NOK
Spread / Average Target 0,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geir Håøy President & Chief Executive Officer
Toft Bjørgen Chief Financial Officer
Eivind Kristofer Reiten Chairman
Christian Thraning Karde Group Executive VP-Compliance & General Counsel
Morten Rosholm Henriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA13.23%7 881
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.89%142 895
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.98%115 471
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.91%68 773
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-14.50%58 866
BAE SYSTEMS PLC11.68%37 128
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer