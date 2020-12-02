Log in
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

(KOG)
Kongsberg Gruppen : Businesses drive sustainable change for the oceans

12/02/2020 | 02:39am EST
Businesses drive sustainable change for the oceans

Unsustainable human activity threatens the oceans, and KONGSBERG is part of the efforts to establish a new global contract between the oceans and humanity.

02 Dec 2020

The UN's High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy has launched a new ocean action agenda. 14 world leaders have united behind this plan which was launched on 2 December 2020. KONGSBERG has actively contributed through the panel's advisory network which brings a wider stakeholder voice to the Ocean Panel, representing relevant sectors to the ocean economy.

Geir Håøy, CEO and President of Kongsberg Gruppen, said: 'More than 80 percent of what KONGSBERG does is in some way related to the ocean. It is a huge inspiration for us to know that we are part of the solution for a more sustainable blue economy. Maritime industry players are central to improve the health of the oceans and the wealth that comes from harvesting resources in a way that provides prosperity for the future.'

The goal of the new action agenda is to deliver a sustainable ocean economy, where effective protection, sustainable production and equitable prosperity go hand-in-hand.

Co-chaired by Norway and Palau, The Ocean Panel comprises members from Australia, Canada, Chile, Fiji, Ghana, Indonesia, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Namibia, Norway, Palau and Portugal - nations of highly diverse oceanic, economic and political perspectives.

See more on https://www.oceanpanel.org/, and join the conversation via @OceanPanel on Twitter using #SustainableOceanEconomy.

Disclaimer

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 07:38:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
