By Dominic Chopping

Kongsberg Gruppen's defense and aerospace business said Friday it has received a 1.2 billion Norwegian kroner ($111.3 million) order from Lockheed Martin to supply parts for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program.

The deal covers production of rudders, vertical leading edges and main landing gear closeout panels for the three versions of the F-35, totalling more than 300 aircraft.

Deliveries for the new order will begin in 2025.

