  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOG   NO0003043309

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

(KOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Kongsberg Gruppen : Green shipping

03/30/2022 | 07:35am EDT
KONGSBERG has delivered an Energy Storage System to Island Offshore. It consists of a battery container connected to the electric network on board. When the vessels are operating, the battery containers will contribute as an extra source of energy. If you don't do anything, the engine will vary in regards to power - up and down to compensate for dynamic loads from weather, wind and sea.

With a battery container the engine can run on static constant load. You can let the dynamics run through the batteries. The one engine that will be left working, will work more efficient compared to distributing the performance on several engines.

"That is economically correct", says Svein Kleven.

Managing Director Tommy Walaunet continues:

"Our competitive advantage will be there. We must dare to think new. The combination of new equipment, new technical solutions, but also investments in digitalization will contribute to gather important data and secure that we optimize the running of our ships", says Walaunet

Island Offshore has installed KONGSBERG's digital infrastructure - Vessel Insight. A system that provides transmission of necessary information and data from the ship to shore. They can then see the effect of the investments made and if this gives the environmental gain they want.

"It is also exciting that this makes it possible to continuously upgrade software and monitoring systems in a more efficient way. We no longer make big steps every fifth or tenth year, but we are a part of Island Offshore's journey all the way. We make sure that they have the best solution at all times", says Svein Kleven.

"I believe this is the only way", says Tommy Walaunet in Island Offshore.

"Different solutions must be adapted to different needs, ships and trading areas. We must upgrade existing ships to lower the emissions. I am sure about that".

Disclaimer

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 11:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 30 417 M 3 512 M 3 512 M
Net income 2022 2 527 M 292 M 292 M
Net cash 2022 4 841 M 559 M 559 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 4,03%
Capitalization 60 825 M 7 023 M 7 023 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 10 966
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Duration : Period :
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 342,00 NOK
Average target price 319,20 NOK
Spread / Average Target -6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geir Håøy President & Chief Executive Officer
Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Eivind Kristofer Reiten Chairman
Lene Svenne Compliance Officer
Morten Rosholm Henriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA19.58%7 023
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION18.05%149 909
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION23.00%119 048
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION15.43%69 670
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION15.65%66 928
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.64%47 609