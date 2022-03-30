Kongsberg Gruppen : Green shipping

KONGSBERG has delivered an Energy Storage System to Island Offshore. It consists of a battery container connected to the electric network on board. When the vessels are operating, the battery containers will contribute as an extra source of energy. If you don't do anything, the engine will vary in regards to power - up and down to compensate for dynamic loads from weather, wind and sea.

With a battery container the engine can run on static constant load. You can let the dynamics run through the batteries. The one engine that will be left working, will work more efficient compared to distributing the performance on several engines.

"That is economically correct", says Svein Kleven.

Managing Director Tommy Walaunet continues:

"Our competitive advantage will be there. We must dare to think new. The combination of new equipment, new technical solutions, but also investments in digitalization will contribute to gather important data and secure that we optimize the running of our ships", says Walaunet

Island Offshore has installed KONGSBERG's digital infrastructure - Vessel Insight. A system that provides transmission of necessary information and data from the ship to shore. They can then see the effect of the investments made and if this gives the environmental gain they want.

"It is also exciting that this makes it possible to continuously upgrade software and monitoring systems in a more efficient way. We no longer make big steps every fifth or tenth year, but we are a part of Island Offshore's journey all the way. We make sure that they have the best solution at all times", says Svein Kleven.

"I believe this is the only way", says Tommy Walaunet in Island Offshore.

"Different solutions must be adapted to different needs, ships and trading areas. We must upgrade existing ships to lower the emissions. I am sure about that".