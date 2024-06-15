Human Rights Report 2023
#protechtingpeopleandplanet
Human Rights Report 2023
Human Rights Progress Report 2024
CEO Statement
In 2024 we celebrate 210 years as a company, and our purpose is to protect people and planet by innovating technology today for a better tomorrow.
Respect for human rights has been vital to our business throughout the years and we are always focused on improving out impact on people, communities, and the society.
We live in a turbulent world with increased geopolitical tension and power rivalry, which unfortunately has led to reduced international cooperation and increased conflict-levels in many parts of the world, including the Middle east and Europe.
At the same time, the world is facing an escalating climate crisis, which has accelerated an extensive global energy transition where large amounts of renewable energy are being developed. This situation and transition has also consequences for nature, humans and their rights.
In today's changing and challenging world the protecting of human rights is more important than ever.
At KONGSBERG we want to make a difference. Our ambition is having respect and to be at the forefront of integrating human rights in our business and respecting human rights in practice.
Geir Håøy,
President & CEO
Contents
Our Approach
Our Business
2023 Key Achievements and Findings
Continuous Focus
Our Approach
Human Rights Report 2023
Respect for human rights at the core of our vision
Setting human rights objectives and standards has been and continues to be of strategic importance for KONGSBERG. We have embedded human rights due into our governance, strategies, day to day business and due diligence procedures.
Our human rights standards
Human rights are inextricably linked to our shared future and a fundamental aspect of our business.
We are committed to respecting internationally recognised human rights including forced labour, child labour and labour rights, as set out in the United Nations (UN) International Bill of Human Rights and the International Labour Organization's (ILO) Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work.
Governance
We have an established policy on human rights which links to the standards that we set out in our Code of Ethics and Business Conduct. We have also embedded human rights due diligence into our "Know your partner" process and audit programs.
Our Human Rights Policy, approved by the Board of Directors, governs how we treat people and underpins our commitment to operate responsibly whilst seeking not to cause or contribute to adverse human rights impacts. Governance is determined with tone from the top at a corporate level with the requirements being flowed down into the respect business areas through their business management systems.
We also flow-down fundamental principles of our human policy to suppliers through our Supplier Conduct Principles ('SCP'). The SCP is published on our website and is translated into six languages: English, Norwegian, Mandarin, Polish, Portuguese and Finnish.
Our human rights standards apply to all companies in the KONGSBERG group which are either wholly or majority owned. Each business area is responsible for compliance and implementation of the human rights policy.
We have established channels for our employees as well as externals to speak up and raise concerns and, a dedicated link to human rights requests on our website.
If a human rights impact is identified, we work to address it. In our supply chain, this is either bilaterally with our business partners or collaboratively with other stakeholders, depending on our influence and the scale of the impact.
Our Standards
Child labour
Diversity, inclusion and belonging
Environment and Climate
Fair reward
Health and Safety
Humanitarian Law
Minority Rights
Privacy
Resourcing and Mobility
Slavery, Human Trafficking and Forced Labour
Working time
Read more about our standards on our website
Human Rights Report 2023
Human Rights Impact Assessments
Each Business Area is required to perform Human Rights Impact Assessments. In performing assessments, we aim to review our business against international human rights standards and identify actual or potential human rights impacts. The aim is to take a 360-degree view of our entire value chain to understand both the inherent, actual, and potential risks. In performing this assessment, we will review our salient issues with a goal to achieve continuous improvement.
We have now completed a human rights assessment for each of our business aeras. The assessments are used to enable us to take a risk-based approach to addressing potential risks.
Data identification and collection
Data analysis
Risk overview
Risk prioritization
Risk assessment
- Employees and own operations
- Supply chain: first tier suppliers and market representatives
• Analysis in excel
The output of the risk
which combines
analysis is a overview of risk
Kongsberg data and
related to:
risk information from
public, internationally
•
Own operation and
recognized sources.
subsidiaries
•
Suppliers and market
representatives
- Risk verification workshop for input and prioritization
- This report provides overview of salient human rights risks and recommendations for next steps.
Human Rights Report 2023
Human Rights Due Diligence
Our human rights impact assessments are supported by the due diligence that we perform. KONGSBERG shall conduct human rights due diligence across all business partners in line with the OECD guidelines for Multinational Enterprises to identify, assess, mitigate, and prevent human rights impacts. KONGSBERG's due diligence is risk based and our business partners are subject to continuous monitoring, periodic reviews, and where appropriate audits.
When human rights risks are identified they are considered, managed and/ or remediated as appropriate. Given the complexity and interconnectivity of human rights, our due diligence process combines a wide range of compliance topics, including but not limited to bribery and corruption, sanctions and trade regulations and enforcements.
Risk Management
Significant risks are managed through the Enterprise Risk Management Process which is embedded in each business area and communicated up to corporate to get a holistic and resourceful approach from the complete KONGSBERG. The Board follows up risk management and internal controls through its annual plan and agenda. This includes a quarterly review of strategic and operational risks, central discretionary items related to financial reporting and non-financial compliance and climate related risks.
4.
Prioritise for action
3.
In-depth risk assessment
2.
Prioritize significant areas of risk
1.
Initial risk identification/
overview of risk
Our Business
Human Rights Report 2023
Our Operations
KONGSBERG is an international technology group that delivers advanced and reliable solutions that improve safety, security and performance in complex operations and under extreme conditions. KONGSBERG collaborates with global customers in the defence, energy, maritime, fisheries, renewable and aerospace sectors.
KONGSBERG as a group employed 13341 in 2023 of which 81 per cent were in Europe (10,785). We have a presence in 39 countries, but our head office and a significant part of our business is established in smaller communities across the Nordic region and is a significant employer with a large presence.
We have 4 established business areas: Defence & Aerospace, Maritime, Discovery and Digital. Other activities also include real estate, renewables and the corporate staff.
Through our activities, we create jobs, both directly through our own operations and indirectly through our supply chain. This helps to promote economic growth, welfare and the development of people and society. KONGSBERG prides itself with the positive impact it has on communities but also acknowledges the responsibilities for human rights that comes with such influence.
The human rights assessments made by the business areas covers a wide list of potential human rights risks and the following risks mentioned in this report is a summary of those risks. Some risks were found in all or several business areas and will not be repetitively mentioned.
Human Rights Report 2023
Supply Chain
KONGSBERG have 9750 global suppliers, of which over 4000 are Norwegian.
We provide data related to our supply chain at a group level due to confidentiality requirements inherent to the defence aspects of our business.
Our operations positively influence job creation and security and foster advanced technology expertise among us and our suppliers, which also indirectly attract local investment. Our suppliers play a key role in our value creation, as we do in theirs.
We place great emphasis on having a sustainable supply chain that manages its social and environmental impacts responsibly. We aim to establish a socially responsible supply chain by collaborating with our suppliers, fostering sustainable job growth locally in our operational areas, and use local suppliers to the greatest extent possible, together with no tolerance for forced labour, discrimination, or corruption.
We seek suppliers who align with our values and adhere to our responsible business conduct requirements, outlined in our "Supplier Conduct Principles" included in our supplier agreements and purchase orders.
70 countries
Suppliers presence
119 audits
Performed in 2023
9750
Suppliers*
*To note: further 607 suppliers identified in KDI for further evaluation in 2024
