Human Rights Progress Report 2024

CEO Statement

In 2024 we celebrate 210 years as a company, and our purpose is to protect people and planet by innovating technology today for a better tomorrow.

Respect for human rights has been vital to our business throughout the years and we are always focused on improving out impact on people, communities, and the society.

We live in a turbulent world with increased geopolitical tension and power rivalry, which unfortunately has led to reduced international cooperation and increased conflict-levels in many parts of the world, including the Middle east and Europe.

At the same time, the world is facing an escalating climate crisis, which has accelerated an extensive global energy transition where large amounts of renewable energy are being developed. This situation and transition has also consequences for nature, humans and their rights.

In today's changing and challenging world the protecting of human rights is more important than ever.

At KONGSBERG we want to make a difference. Our ambition is having respect and to be at the forefront of integrating human rights in our business and respecting human rights in practice.