  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOG   NO0003043309

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

(KOG)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:20 2022-12-20 am EST
408.40 NOK   +0.15%
04:07aKongsberg Gruppen : Invests billions in city of
PU
12/19Transactions carried out under the share buy-back program
AQ
12/14Kongsberg Gruppen to Separate Sensors and Robotics Division from Kongsberg Maritime
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kongsberg Gruppen : INVESTS BILLIONS IN CITY OF

12/20/2022 | 04:07am EST
"This investment reflects an important achievement for our missile business. We have grown significantly in recent years and our order backlog is at a record high. The new facility will house some of the best technology Norway has to offer and will strengthen long-term value creation, competitiveness and development of high-tech industrial jobs in Kongsberg," says Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

The new 25.000 square meter facility will be completed during the summer of 2024. The building will connect to the existing facilities on campus to enable inter-divisional interaction and greater efficiencies.Since KONGSBERG's original production facility opened in 2007, the industrial area at the campus has been expanded several times. When the new facility is completed in 2024, the campus will consist of a total of 75.000 square meters of production- and development space. The total investments within the Arsenalet campus amount to approximately 3 billion NOK and will house an estimated 1.200 employees.

"This new building emphasizes our continuous focus on the long-term industrial development of Kongsberg. I am looking forward to starting the construction process and within a fairly short time, being able to welcome our team members to their new facility. They will all be part of a busy and exciting campus that develops and produces world-leading products for Norwegian and international customers," concludes Lie.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 09:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
