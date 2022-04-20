Kongsberg Gruppen : ITEM 9 - Remuneration report 2021.pdf

This is an English office translation of the original Norwegian version of this document. In case of discrepancy between the Norwegian language original text and the English language translation, the Norwegian text shall prevail.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Annual General Meeting, 11 May 2022 - Item 9

RAPPORT FOR GODTGJØRELSE FOR LEDENDE PERSONER I KONGSBERG 2021

kongsberg.com

Introduction

This report provides an overview of how the Board's guidelines for remuneration of leading persons in KONGSBERG, adopted by the Annual General Meeting 2021, has been implemented during the ﬁnancial year 2021.

The report provides details on the remuneration framework, including ﬁxed salary, performance pay scheme, long-term incentive scheme (LTI) and variable beneﬁts, for KONGSBERG's CEO and other members of the Corporate Management Team. In addition, the report contains a summary of actual pay out.

This report has been prepared in accordance with the Regulations on guidelines and report on remuneration for senior executives and the Board's guidelines for remuneration for leading persons in KONGSBERG.

2

KONGSBERG - "Insert Product Brochure title"

Content

3 Content

4 Principles for the company's executive pay policy

5 Elements of executive pay - ﬁxed salary and variable beneﬁts

10 Remuneration to the CEO

11 Statement for the ﬁnancial year 2021

12 Board statement

13 Auditor's statement

14 Attachments

KONGSBERG - Remuneration report 2021

3

PRINCIPLES FOR THE COMPANY'S EXECUTIVE PAY POLICY

Principles for the company's executive pay policy

The remuneration framework developed to determine the compensation package for the Corporate Management Team is approved by the Board. The Board conducts an annual evaluation of the CEO's salary and conditions, as well as KONGSBERG's performance pay scheme based on a report provided by the Compensation Committee. The CEO reviews and approves the appropriate compensation package for the Corporate Management Team, including performance pay, after consultation with the Chairman of the Board.

The remuneration framework for the Corporate Management Team in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and group companies ("KONGSBERG") is based on the following principles:

• Compensation packages shall be competitive, but not market leading and given this frame support general moderation in the pay development, whilst enabling KONGSBERG to attract and retain suitable and appropriate leaders.

• Compensation packages shall motivate and be structured to promote extra eﬀort for continuous improvement of the company and its results.

• The remuneration framework shall be understandable and acceptable to both internal and external stakeholders.

• The remuneration framework shall be ﬂexible in order to allow adaptions when requirements change.

• The remuneration framework shall promote collaboration

The compensation packages for the Corporate Management Team shall reﬂect their responsibility for the management, results and sustainable development of KONGSBERG, and also take into account the size and complexity of the business. The renumeration framework shall also be transparent and in line with principles of good corporate governance and company management.

Other companies in KONGSBERG shall follow the principles of the executive pay policy for the Corporate Management Team in order to have a consistent approach throughout the Business.

KONGSBERG intends to create shareholder value through long-term sustainable proﬁtable growth. To support this KONGSBERG's remuneration framework consists of ﬁxed and variable beneﬁts incorporating both performance pay schemes and long-term incentive schemes (LTI). Growth and proﬁtability are over time a necessary prerequisite for creating shareholder values, but KONGSBERG also attaches signiﬁcant importance to short-term proﬁtability and positive cash ﬂows which enable investment into future solutions and products, and to provide shareholders with annual returns through dividends. The result component (EBIT, earnings before interest and taxes) and capital component (ROACE, return on average capital employed) of the schemes are therefore given greater weight than the revenue component (growth). In essence, the revenue component of the performance pay scheme is intended to incentivise managers to create growth, whilst the result component shall encourage for improvements in EBIT. In addition, the capital component, which is the relationship between EBIT and the capital bonding of the company, will provide incentives for the results to be created in a capital-eﬃcient manner and provide positive cash ﬂows.

The long-term incentive scheme (LTI) intends to achieve long-term interests and retain and strengthen the commitment of the Corporate Management Team. The LTI shares are therefore conﬁgured with a 3-year lock-in period before the participants gain ownership of the shares.

The company's result for 2021 has given the Corporate Management Team a good pay out in line with the proﬁt development.

4

KONGSBERG - Remuneration report 2021

ELEMENTS OF EXECUTIVE PAY

Elements of executive pay - ﬁxed salary and variable beneﬁts

The starting point for the compensation determination is the total level of fixed salary and variable benefits. Fixed salary consist of basic salary in addition to ﬁxed beneﬁts in kind and pension contributions. Variable beneﬁts consist of performance pay (STI) and long-term incentive share (LTI). Regular benchmarking is undertaken to ensure that the total compensation is competitive but not market leading.

The company did not exercise the right to claim variable remuneration refunded for any members of the Corporate Management Team in 2021.

Basic salary

The basic salary shall normally be the main element of the salaries. The basic salary is evaluated once a year.

Other variable elements

Beneﬁts in kind common to comparable positions, such as cell phone, internet coverage, newspaper and car schemes. There are no speciﬁc restrictions on which beneﬁts can be agreed on.

Pension

Members of the Corporate Management Team shall normally have pension schemes that secure a pension payment that is relative to their salary level. For new members this is mainly met by membership in KONGSBERG's collective main pension scheme for salary up to 12G. The purpose of the pension scheme is to contribute to ﬁnancial security for the employees when they retire.

KONGSBERG's collective main pension scheme is a deﬁned-contribution pension scheme. KONGSBERG introduced a deﬁned-contribution pension scheme as of 1 January 2008. Workers who were 52 years of age or older at the time of conversion were left in a closed deﬁned beneﬁt plan. The deposit rates are 5% of basic salary from 0G to 7.1G and 11% of salary from 7.1G to 12G. The saving proﬁles were changed from 1 November 2021. The funds can optionally be investedin one of three saving proﬁles with either 50, 80 and 100% stock market exposure, actively or passively managed, with or without automatic reduction of stock market exposure from age 57.

KONGSBERG does not enter into early retirement agreements for senior executives, but senior executives who had such schemes before 1 October 2015 have retained them.

KONGSBERG has previously entered into early retirement agreements for some of its senior executives. The agreements have always been entered into in line with the current notiﬁcation of ownership from the Government. The arrangements diﬀer depending on when they were entered into. Some agreements involve the possibility of retiring from the age of 65, but with mutual right for KONGSBERG and a member of the group management to claim early retirement from the age of 63. The agreed pension is 65% of the annual salary, provided a minimum of 15 years of earnings. However, if the senior executive retires between the age of 63 and 65, it will result in reduced pension earnings in the deﬁned-contribution pension which applies from the age of 67. These agreements were discontinued for new senior executives in 2013 and now only apply to the CEO. One of the members of the Corporate Management Team has an older agreement on release from work

KONGSBERG - Remuneration report 2021

5