  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOG   NO0003043309

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

(KOG)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:49 2022-07-14 am EDT
327.20 NOK   -3.65%
Kongsberg Gruppen : Maritime secures several major contracts for HUGIN AUVs

07/14/2022 | 04:34am EDT
The order income consists of a healthy mix of recurring business with existing customers and new customers that will utilize the HUGIN platform in their operations.

The use of AUVs is a vital piece in the technology puzzle that must be solved to enable sustainable oceans. The vehicles can operate autonomously over a long period of time and collect environmental data, performing multiple survey operations for multiple applications in a cost-effective way compared with conventional surveys.

Since the first dive of the iconic HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) prototype on 7 March 1993, Kongsberg Maritime has been spearheading the development of the sector, and with the latest release of HUGIN Edge, Kongsberg Maritime offers complementary AUV solutions for the rising AUV Market.

"These latest contracts are a true acknowledgement of a team effort over many years, and it shows that Kongsberg Maritime offers the right technology and solutions for the growing AUV market. We see that customers put AUVs into operation in many applications, and we believe that Autonomous Underwater Vehicles will be used in even more applications in the future," says SVP Stene Førsund, Kongsberg Maritime.

The HUGIN range of autonomous underwater vehicles is characterised by great manoeuvrability and high accuracy of stabilisation. Hydrodynamic shape, accurate instruments and excellent battery capacity means these AUVs can be optimised for a variety of industries from oil & gas and renewables to defence and research.

"Our expansion to a wider portfolio of HUGIN AUV models has been well received by the market. In addition to the underlying and increasing demand for marine robots we are now also addressing new applications and by this increasing the addressable market with our wider portfolio. Our robotic solutions are more sustainable, safe and cost effective than traditional methods within the ocean space domain", says SVP Marine Robotics, Thomas Nygaard, Kongsberg Maritime.

Over time, the range of HUGIN AUVs has evolved to go deeper, longer and carry a larger payload of sensitive data-collecting sensors which has made HUGIN the most successful commercial off-the-shelf autonomous underwater vehicle ever made.

For further information, please contact

Disclaimer

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 31 709 M 3 118 M 3 118 M
Net income 2022 2 338 M 230 M 230 M
Net cash 2022 2 914 M 286 M 286 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,0x
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 60 177 M 5 917 M 5 917 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 11 285
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Duration : Period :
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 339,60 NOK
Average target price 341,25 NOK
Spread / Average Target 0,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geir Håøy President & Chief Executive Officer
Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Eivind Kristofer Reiten Chairman
Lene Svenne Compliance Officer
Morten Rosholm Henriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA18.74%5 917
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION9.81%140 150
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION16.48%110 342
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION21.14%72 885
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION3.91%60 044
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.46%44 784