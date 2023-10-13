Kongsberg Maritime has won a contract to upgrade the propulsion systems on five RO-RO passenger ferries for Italian operator Moby. The vessel upgrades will together reduce CO2 emissions by more than 30,000 tonnes per year.
Moby operates a fleet of RO-RO passenger ferries, operating in the western Mediterranean, including routes between the Italian mainland, Sicily, and Sardinia.
Three of the ships, the Moby Vinci, the Sharden, and the Moby Aki, will all receive a Promas Lite propulsion system, which combines rudder and propeller into one propulsion unit. Two further ships, the Moby Wonder and the Moby Tommy, will each receive re-bladed controllable pitch Kongsberg Kamewa propellers as part of their upgrade.
The Promas propulsion system integrates the controllable pitch propeller, hub cap, bulb, and rudder into one propulsive unit, increasing efficiency and manoeuvrability, and offering significant fuel savings without power losses. Available for either upgrades (Promas Lite) or for new build ships, Promas now has more than 200 references worldwide, across a range of ship types.
CEO of Moby - Mr Achille Onorato, said: "This latest investment into upgrading our fleet demonstrates our continuing commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our operations and improving the overall service we can offer customers. By carrying out a programme of relatively simple upgrades to the propulsion systems, we can reduce our CO2 emissions by more than 30,000 tonnes per year. We're pleased to be working with Kongsberg Maritime again on this latest project, as we draw on their expertise in efficient propeller design to transform our operations.
"We're investing in new ships and new routes, innovative services and distribution as well as pricing strategies, a strict, quality-oriented hiring policy and uncompromising attention to safety and the environment".
Jouni Raatikainen, Kongsberg Maritime's Executive Vice President Global Customer Support, said: "This latest upgrade will deliver significant reductions in carbon dioxide emissions for the five ships, and we're delighted that Moby has again selected Kongsberg to provide an upgrade solution that supports our common goal to pursue sustainability, reduced fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.
"The Promas Lite propulsion system offers a relatively quick upgrade solution, which delivers efficiency savings and rapid return on investment. Our team at the Kongsberg Hydrodynamic Research Centre, in Sweden, has worked closely with Moby to design propellers that match the operational profile of each individual ship".
Kongsberg Maritime has provided propulsion equipment to Moby since its early days in the 1970s when the company first started operations, purchasing several ferries from Scandinavian owners. Since then, Moby has grown significantly and invested in its fleet, including the latest new build, the Moby Fantasy.
Kongsberg Maritime has equipment on most of the Moby fleet, suppling controllable pitch propellers, tunnel thrusters and steering gear to almost all their ships.
For more information, please contact:
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA published this content on 11 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2023 08:06:09 UTC.