Kongsberg Maritime has won a contract to upgrade the propulsion systems on five RO-RO passenger ferries for Italian operator Moby. The vessel upgrades will together reduce CO2 emissions by more than 30,000 tonnes per year.

Moby operates a fleet of RO-RO passenger ferries, operating in the western Mediterranean, including routes between the Italian mainland, Sicily, and Sardinia.

Three of the ships, the Moby Vinci, the Sharden, and the Moby Aki, will all receive a Promas Lite propulsion system, which combines rudder and propeller into one propulsion unit. Two further ships, the Moby Wonder and the Moby Tommy, will each receive re-bladed controllable pitch Kongsberg Kamewa propellers as part of their upgrade.

The Promas propulsion system integrates the controllable pitch propeller, hub cap, bulb, and rudder into one propulsive unit, increasing efficiency and manoeuvrability, and offering significant fuel savings without power losses. Available for either upgrades (Promas Lite) or for new build ships, Promas now has more than 200 references worldwide, across a range of ship types.

CEO of Moby - Mr Achille Onorato, said: "This latest investment into upgrading our fleet demonstrates our continuing commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our operations and improving the overall service we can offer customers. By carrying out a programme of relatively simple upgrades to the propulsion systems, we can reduce our CO2 emissions by more than 30,000 tonnes per year. We're pleased to be working with Kongsberg Maritime again on this latest project, as we draw on their expertise in efficient propeller design to transform our operations.

"We're investing in new ships and new routes, innovative services and distribution as well as pricing strategies, a strict, quality-oriented hiring policy and uncompromising attention to safety and the environment".