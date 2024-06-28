Norway acquires new NASAMS air defence systems

The Norwegian government has ordered new NASAMS air defence systems from

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG), which will strengthen the country's

defence capabilities to combat aerial threats. The contract has a value of up to

approximately NOK 4.8 billion, including options, with expected deliveries from

2027.



The contract with the Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA) includes new

multi-missile canister launchers and new Fire Distribution Centers for NASAMS,

replacing equipment previously donated to Ukraine.



"Air defence is crucial for the defence of both Norway and Ukraine. We are now

increasing volume and upgrading the existing NASAMS system with modern equipment

capable of intercepting a variety of threats. The current security situation

dictates that we must accelerate the development of air defence and the upgrade

of NASAMS. This agreement ensures rapid delivery to the Armed Forces and

contributes to increasing production capacity in the defence industry," said

Norway's Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.



"A state-of-the-art air defence system is strategically important for Norway's

defence capabilities and is vital for safeguarding our national security

interests. This delivery will provide Norway with the latest generation of

NASAMS, developed to meet current and future threats," said Eirik Lie, President

of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

The NOK 4.8 billion contract includes a fixed-price option worth NOK 2.5 billion

for more air defence with validity until January 2025. Assuming the option is

exercised, NDMA will, within just one year, have entered contracts and commenced

deliveries of NASAMS equipment for four air defence batteries.



"Significant steps are now being taken to secure national interests by rapidly

providing the Armed Forces with increased and modern air defence capabilities.

This is made possible through close and effective collaboration between us,

KONGSBERG, and the broader defence sector," said Gro Jære, Director of the

Norwegian Defence Material Agency.



About NASAMS

The original Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMS, was

delivered to the Norwegian armed forces in the 1990s. Today there are currently

13 nations in the NASAMS user group. NASAMS' modularity and open architecture

enable the continuous introduction of new technology and new capability, which

ensures that the system can be adapted to new threats and missions throughout

its lifetime. NASAMS is one of the most flexible solutions in the market and

covers a wide range of air defence needs. KONGSBERG has invested in expanding

its own production capacity, and at the same time strengthened ties with the

many Norwegian and international suppliers that contribute to ensuring defence

preparedness internationally.



KONGSBERG (OSE ticker: KOG) is an international, knowledge-based group that

supplies high-technology systems and solutions to customers in a wide range of

markets such as defence, security, maritime, energy, aerospace, climate mapping

and subsea technology. KONGSBERG has more than 13,500 employees in 39 countries

and has a total turnover of NOK 40.6 billion in 2023.



Follow us on: kongsberg.com, LinkedIn and X





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site