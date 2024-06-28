28 Jun 2024 14:30 CEST
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
The Norwegian government has ordered new NASAMS air defence systems from
Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG), which will strengthen the country's
defence capabilities to combat aerial threats. The contract has a value of up to
approximately NOK 4.8 billion, including options, with expected deliveries from
2027.
The contract with the Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA) includes new
multi-missile canister launchers and new Fire Distribution Centers for NASAMS,
replacing equipment previously donated to Ukraine.
"Air defence is crucial for the defence of both Norway and Ukraine. We are now
increasing volume and upgrading the existing NASAMS system with modern equipment
capable of intercepting a variety of threats. The current security situation
dictates that we must accelerate the development of air defence and the upgrade
of NASAMS. This agreement ensures rapid delivery to the Armed Forces and
contributes to increasing production capacity in the defence industry," said
Norway's Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.
"A state-of-the-art air defence system is strategically important for Norway's
defence capabilities and is vital for safeguarding our national security
interests. This delivery will provide Norway with the latest generation of
NASAMS, developed to meet current and future threats," said Eirik Lie, President
of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.
The NOK 4.8 billion contract includes a fixed-price option worth NOK 2.5 billion
for more air defence with validity until January 2025. Assuming the option is
exercised, NDMA will, within just one year, have entered contracts and commenced
deliveries of NASAMS equipment for four air defence batteries.
"Significant steps are now being taken to secure national interests by rapidly
providing the Armed Forces with increased and modern air defence capabilities.
This is made possible through close and effective collaboration between us,
KONGSBERG, and the broader defence sector," said Gro Jære, Director of the
Norwegian Defence Material Agency.
About NASAMS
The original Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMS, was
delivered to the Norwegian armed forces in the 1990s. Today there are currently
13 nations in the NASAMS user group. NASAMS' modularity and open architecture
enable the continuous introduction of new technology and new capability, which
ensures that the system can be adapted to new threats and missions throughout
its lifetime. NASAMS is one of the most flexible solutions in the market and
covers a wide range of air defence needs. KONGSBERG has invested in expanding
its own production capacity, and at the same time strengthened ties with the
many Norwegian and international suppliers that contribute to ensuring defence
preparedness internationally.
KONGSBERG (OSE ticker: KOG) is an international, knowledge-based group that
supplies high-technology systems and solutions to customers in a wide range of
markets such as defence, security, maritime, energy, aerospace, climate mapping
and subsea technology. KONGSBERG has more than 13,500 employees in 39 countries
and has a total turnover of NOK 40.6 billion in 2023.
